Milwaukee Bucks Dominate Los Angeles Clippers In Their Huge Win

(CTN News) – A few days after they suffered a close loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks rebounded by defeating the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 124-117. I have gathered two takeaways from this thrilling win that I would like to share with you.

This is Brook Lopez’s 900th triple in his career

As the Bucks big man Brook Lopez reached a personal career milestone today when he made his 900th three-pointer of the season, he achieved a unique milestone for his career.

In the game on Sunday, he was only able to make one triple as a 7-footer, but it came at the right time, at the most crucial moment of the game.

With 107-105 on the board with four minutes left in the game, Milwaukee was on the verge of losing its lead by two points. Lopez popped out and hit a three-pointer which helped ignite the Bucks’ comeback victory.

The Bucks coach, Doc Rivers, praised Lopez’s timely shot after the game, stating that the team needed someone else to step up and make a big shot, given that the Clippers’ defense was paying much attention to superstars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Superstars who sacrifice themselves for others

On Sunday, Lillard and Giannis put on a show of incredible passing skills, showing off their outstanding skills in the passing game. With Antetokounmpo reaching Bucks 34 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds, and Dame reaching 35 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds, the two players were almost able to record triple-doubles, as Antetokounmpo ended up scoring 34 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.

The dynamic duo also had at least 10 assists each in the game for the second time in a row that they have both had at least 10 assists.

