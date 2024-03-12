Connect with us

Sports

Milwaukee Bucks Dominate Los Angeles Clippers In Their Huge Win
Advertisement

Sports

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE! Today's Premier League Results, Match Stream, And Updates

Sports

Mac Jones Has Been Acquired By The Jacksonville Jaguars

Sports

Red Wings Fall 4-0 To Coyotes As Connor Ingram Saves 28

Sports

Broncos Trade Jerry Jeudy To Browns For 2024 Fifth- And Sixth-Round Picks

Sports

The Manchester United Team Secures A Crucial Victory Over Everton

Sports

LA Lakers Defeated The Milwaukee Bucks By 1 Point For The Second Consecutive Game

Sports

YouTuber Jake Paul Will Face Former World Champion Mike Tyson in a Boxing Match on 20 July

Sports

As a Result Of Russell Wilson's Release, The Broncos Informed Him

Sports

LeBron And The Lakers Beat The Thunder As D'Angelo Russell Dominates

Sports

Against The Celtics, Curry Suffered The Most Significant Loss Of His Career

Sports

Mike Evans' Contract Could Affect Brandon Aiyuk's Deal

Sports

Lakers Lose To Nuggets Despite LeBron James' 40,000-Point Milestone

Sports

Tottenham Scored 3 Goals In 11 Minutes To Beat Crystal Palace

Sports

138-110 Win For Celtics Over Mavericks Despite Doncic's Triple-Double

Sports

As Victor Wembanyama Rises In The Spurs' Hierarchy, Alarm Bells Ring

Sports

How Paul Pogba Reacted To His Four-Year Doping Ban

Sports

Despite a 21-Point Deficit, LeBron James Outscored The Clippers In The Fourth Quarter

Sports

CrackStreams - Watch NFL, NBA, Boxing, Soccer HD Streams

Sports

Tyreek Hill, WR For The Dolphins, Sued For Breaking a Model's Leg

Sports

Milwaukee Bucks Dominate Los Angeles Clippers In Their Huge Win

Published

29 seconds ago

on

Milwaukee Bucks Dominate Los Angeles Clippers In Their Huge Win

(CTN News) – A few days after they suffered a close loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks rebounded by defeating the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 124-117. I have gathered two takeaways from this thrilling win that I would like to share with you.

This is Brook Lopez’s 900th triple in his career

As the Bucks big man Brook Lopez reached a personal career milestone today when he made his 900th three-pointer of the season, he achieved a unique milestone for his career.

In the game on Sunday, he was only able to make one triple as a 7-footer, but it came at the right time, at the most crucial moment of the game.

With 107-105 on the board with four minutes left in the game, Milwaukee was on the verge of losing its lead by two points. Lopez popped out and hit a three-pointer which helped ignite the Bucks’ comeback victory.

The Bucks coach, Doc Rivers, praised Lopez’s timely shot after the game, stating that the team needed someone else to step up and make a big shot, given that the Clippers’ defense was paying much attention to superstars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Superstars who sacrifice themselves for others

On Sunday, Lillard and Giannis put on a show of incredible passing skills, showing off their outstanding skills in the passing game. With Antetokounmpo reaching Bucks 34 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds, and Dame reaching 35 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds, the two players were almost able to record triple-doubles, as Antetokounmpo ended up scoring 34 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.

The dynamic duo also had at least 10 assists each in the game for the second time in a row that they have both had at least 10 assists.

SEE ALSO:

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE! Today’s Premier League Results, Match Stream, And Updates

Mac Jones Has Been Acquired By The Jacksonville Jaguars

Red Wings Fall 4-0 To Coyotes As Connor Ingram Saves 28
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies