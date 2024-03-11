Mac Jones Has Been Acquired By The Jacksonville Jaguars

(CTN News) – Adam Schefter reports that former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was traded from the New England Patriots to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The two sides are negotiating the acquisition of a 6th-round pick, according to sources. Mac Jones was born in Jacksonville; now he has the opportunity to return home.

This past season, the Jaguars had playoff expectations, but they did not meet those expectations as they finished with a 9-8 record. Trevor Lawrence, the starting quarterback, also had an underwhelming season, but he remains expected to be the No. 1 option with Jones competing for the backup spot with C.J. Brady.

Although Mac Jones wasn’t the starting quarterback back then, Lawrence prevailed in their first meeting when Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16 in the College Football National Championship.

In their first NFL meeting, Jones led the Patriots to a dominating 50-10 victory over the Jaguars on Jan. 2, 2022.

Along with Cam Robinson and Calvin Ridley, Jones joins the Jaguars as a Crimson Tide product. In contrast, Ridley is an unrestricted free agent.

So Mac Jones may not be able to sign him during the season in Jacksonville.

During his tenure with the Patriots, the 15th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft struggled, especially in 2023 when the team finished with its worst record (4-13) since 1992. After being benched multiple times during games during the regular season, he was eventually demoted to the third-string position.

The 25-year-old completed 224 passes for 2,120 yards in 11 games, including 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, which is a remarkable performance for a quarterback.

Apparently, Mac Jones was born in Jacksonville and will now have the chance to play for the team he grew up watching. With this new beginning, he can hopefully continue with his NFL career in a positive light as the No. 2 quarterback on a playoff-caliber team.

