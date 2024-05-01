Connect with us

News

Dubai-Style Floods Hit Saudi Arabian Provinces, Heavy Rain Hits Madinah
Advertisement

News

All Uber Operations In Pakistan Have Been Shut Down: Report

News

Protests Escalate As White House Denounces Campus Building Takeover

News

April Headline Inflation Decelerates To 18.5-29.5%, According To Finance Ministry

News

Printing Error makes $1 Banknotes worth $150,000 Each! Here's how

News

European Commission Launches Disinformation Probe Against Meta

News

Thailand's Cannabis Policy: Embracing a Nuanced Approach for Health and Economy

News

Cannabis Company MedMen Declares Bankruptcy with $411 Million in Debt

News

Thailand PM Nominates Maris Sangiampongsa as New Foreign Minister

News

Supreme Court Denies Elon Musk's Appeal Over SEC Settlement on Tesla Tweets

News

Pakistan Receives $1.1 Billion IMF Loan Tranche Amid Economic Concerns

News

Japan's Nikkei Follows Wall Street Higher; Fed Policy Meeting This Week

News

China's Yuan Retreats Against Dollar Ahead of Long Holiday and Fed Meeting

News

Charlotte, North Carolina 4 Police Officer Killed While Serving Warrants

News

Florida's Dolphin Diagnosed With Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu as Alarm Grows Over Species Spread

News

China to Launch Robotic Spacecraft on Mission to Moon's Far Side

News

Boeing has Received About $77 Billion in Orders for its First Bond Sale

News

New NHTSA Rule Mandates Automatic Emergency Braking in U.S. Vehicles By 2029

News

Bangladesh Shuts Down Schools Again Amid Severe Heatwave

News

Bank of Thailand to Launch QR Code Cross-Border Payments with India

News

Dubai-Style Floods Hit Saudi Arabian Provinces, Heavy Rain Hits Madinah

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

Flood
Archive photo of the floods in Jeddah, 2022 [Getty Images]

(CTN News) – Floods and heavy rain have hit northern parts of Saudi Arabia over the last few days, causing roads to close and schools to cancel in-person attendance amid travel warnings issued by the country’s meteorological authorities in the wake of the flooding.

Various outlets including the Sky News and other social media outlets have uploaded footage showing flash floods that occurred on Monday in Al-Ula and Al-Madinah provinces, the latter of which is home to Al-Masjid Al-Nabawi, Islam’s second holiest site and where the Prophet Muhammad is buried.

On social media, footage was shared showing heavy rain near the mosque, which was captured on camera.

The news follows days of flash floods that hit the UAE and Oman near the border in the southeast, both rare events this time of year that have been partially attributed to climate change.

Two people died as a result of coastal flooding that occurred in November 2022 in Saudi Arabia as a result of heavy rains, with the city of Jeddah being particularly hard hit by the flooding.

There has been a recurrence of floods in Jeddah, which can be attributed to a lack of rain drainage systems in the area.

In many Gulf nations, cities were built without adequate storm drainage systems during the 20th century, due to the fact that urban planners in that period had no way of anticipating the dramatic changes that would take place in the usually arid terrain of the Arabian Peninsula.

The Saudi government is reportedly assessing the situation in the affected areas at the present time, in accordance with reports in the Saudi media.

Residents are urged to exercise caution and stay away from waterways and valleys, according to the Civil Defense Directorate. On rural roads, the Ministry of Transport advises that drivers should be especially vigilant while crossing or entering these areas.

Earlier on Monday, the Saudi National Center for Meteorology (NCM) issued a red alert for the Al-Madinah region of Saudi Arabia, predicting heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area. From 12 noon until 11 pm, Al-Ula was specifically covered by the alert.

There is a chance of heavy rainfall throughout this period, along with strong winds, reduced visibility, hail storms, and the possibility of flash floods, as predicted by the NCM.

SEE ALSO:

Protests Escalate As White House Denounces Campus Building Takeover

April Headline Inflation Decelerates To 18.5-29.5%, According To Finance Ministry

Printing Error makes $1 Banknotes worth $150,000 Each! Here’s how
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies