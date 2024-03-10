Red Wings Fall 4-0 To Coyotes As Connor Ingram Saves 28

(CTN News) – The Arizona Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Friday night, as Connor Ingram made 28 saves to tie for the NHL shutout lead with six.

There were four goals scored by Jack McBain, Alex Kerfoot, Logan Cooley, and Nick Bjugstad. Mullett Arena had been host to seven consecutive losses and 16 consecutive losses overall for the Coyotes. January 22 was Arizona’s last home victory. As the NHL’s leading shutout maker, Ingram is tied with Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry.

It was the Red Wings’ fourth straight loss since being eliminated from the playoffs and they continued to struggle without captain Dylan Larkin, who will be out at least two weeks. While Larkin has a lower-body injury, he leads Detroit in goals and points with 28. Additionally, Lyon saved 22 shots for the Red Wings, who entered Friday tied with Tampa Bay for seventh place in the East.

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde described it as an awful start. Disappointing.”

McBain rebounded past Lyon 2:35 into the game to open the scoring. Assisted by Liam O’Brien and Michael Carcone, McBain scored his seventh goal of the year. Coach Andre Tourigny said: “Right from the start, we felt good.”

A power play was called on the Red Wings after Kerfoot’s 11th goal of the season. In Cooley’s goal, Kerfoot’s 11th came on a penalty shot. 3-0 was the final score after Cooley’s two-minute and 56-second one-timer. Cooley was chosen third overall during the 2022 NHL draft. As he explained, “we just built off the goal early on.” “We won at home, which is nice.”

It took the Lions until 10 minutes into the second period to get their first shot on goal, by which time Arizona led 2-0. A total of six shots were taken by the Red Wings in the opening period, but only one goal was scored in the second period.

Despite the lead (in the first period), it wasn’t as good as the third. “We had to earn every chance,” Tourigny said. A team’s performance is transformed by Ingram’s play, according to Tourigny. I think he played well the rest of the way because he played with more confidence.”

The score was 4-0 after Bjugstad scored a goal with a pass from Nick Schmaltz in the second period. A 300th career point was scored by Bjugstad with the goal.

The trade deadline passed with little noise from either team. Klim Kostin was traded to San Jose for prospect defenseman Radim Semek and New Jersey’s seventh-round pick. A deal was struck between Arizona and Tampa Bay where defenseman Matt Dumba went to Tampa Bay and forward Jason Zucker went to Nashville for draft picks.

SEE ALSO:

LA Lakers Defeated The Milwaukee Bucks By 1 Point For The Second Consecutive Game