Thailand Faces Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore in Suzuki Cup

Thailand’s national football team will face Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore in the upcoming Southeast Asia Suzuki Cup tournament. The football tournament will now take place in a central location due to the pandemic.

Earlier Suzuki cup organizers had plans for football teams to play at home and away games however out of travel and security concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic tournament organizers decided on a central location.

The biennial competition, in which 11 countries participate, was originally scheduled for the end of December 2020 but has been postponed to this year due to the Covid19 crisis.

"We are now in the final stages of selecting the host country for our centralized football tournament. We are doing everything possible and working with all relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all participants," said the director of the ASEAN Football Association, Major General Khiev Samet on Tuesday when this year's draw was announced.

Suzuki cup finals held in January 2022

Vietnam, the defending Suzuki Cup champions, were selected in Group B for this year’s competition. They will face Malaysia in a rematch of the 2018 Final, in which the Park Hangseo team won 32 total.

The Group B teams are joined by Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos.

Thailand, 5-time winners of the Suzuki cup will headline Group A, which also features Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and the winner of a playoff between Brunei and Timor.

The Suzuki cup tournament playoffs will be decided in a single-leg match-up in the southeast Asian country of Brunei. The date of that match has yet to be announced by the tournament organizers.

The Suzuki Cup finals tournament is scheduled to begin on Dec. 5th, 2021. The winning 2 teams in each A and B group will advance to the football semi-finals. The finals are scheduled for Jan. 1st, 2022

The Suzuki Cup football tournament was first played in 1996 and changed to a home-and-away basis in the 2018 tournament.

This year Suzuki Cup tournament draw:

Suzuki Tournament Group A: Thailand, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Brunei and also Timor

Suzuki Tournament Group B: Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and also Laos