Oklahoma vs. Nebraska: Takeaways From The Sooners’ Win Over The Cornhuskers.
(CTN News) – Oklahoma vs. Nebraska: It will be the first time since 2009 that one of the most traditional rivalries in college football returns to Lincoln, Nebraska, when No. 6 Oklahoma will play Nebraska at noon on Saturday.
As this is the first game for the Cornhuskers after firing ex-coach Scott Frost on Sunday after an unforgivable home upset, emotions will be high.
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska, In Week 2, the Sooners had a slow start against Kent State, failing to score for 29 minutes. After Dillon Gabriel threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns in the third quarter, they scored 24 unanswered. As a result of seven catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns, Marvin Mims had a sensational performance.
In last year’s game, Oklahoma defeated Nebraska 23-16, but its high-powered attack was held to just 5.9 yards per play. Nebraska won 10-3 in Lincoln as conference mates in 2009, while Oklahoma has a 46-38-3 advantage all-time against the Cornhuskers.
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska: What you need to know
Live stream Oklahoma vs. Nebraska
Time: 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 17 (Eastern Time).
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska
Fox | FuboTV (free trial) (TV: Fox)
