Oklahoma vs. Nebraska: Takeaways From The Sooners' Win Over The Cornhuskers.
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

(CTN News) – Oklahoma vs. Nebraska: It will be the first time since 2009 that one of the most traditional rivalries in college football returns to Lincoln, Nebraska, when No. 6 Oklahoma will play Nebraska at noon on Saturday.

As this is the first game for the Cornhuskers after firing ex-coach Scott Frost on Sunday after an unforgivable home upset, emotions will be high.

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska, In Week 2, the Sooners had a slow start against Kent State, failing to score for 29 minutes. After Dillon Gabriel threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns in the third quarter, they scored 24 unanswered. As a result of seven catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns, Marvin Mims had a sensational performance.

In last year’s game, Oklahoma defeated Nebraska 23-16, but its high-powered attack was held to just 5.9 yards per play. Nebraska won 10-3 in Lincoln as conference mates in 2009, while Oklahoma has a 46-38-3 advantage all-time against the Cornhuskers.

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska: What you need to know

The act of valor he displayed on Nov. 23, 1912, is one of the most historic in college football. Until 11997, the game was played every year. After the formation of the Big12, it was no longer a priority.
‘Huskers fans were angered by this and played at least a minor role in their decision to leave the conference for the Big Ten. Additionally, the series is scheduled to return in 2029 and 2030.

Live stream Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

Time: 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 17 (Eastern Time).
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska
Fox | FuboTV (free trial) (TV: Fox)

