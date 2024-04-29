Philippines Shutters Schools as Temperatures Soar in Record Heatwave

The Philippines has suspend in-person learning at public schools on Monday due to soaring temperatures that have set a records over the weekend. The suspension of classes is also due to a nationwide transportation strike, the Department of Education said.

The temperature in metropolitan Manila climbed to 38.8C (101.8F) on Saturday, according to the national weather prediction. Philippine media stated that temperatures surpassed the previous record high of 38.6C set in May 1915.

The heat index, which measures the temperature felt by humans while accounting for humidity, is expected to hit 46 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the weather agency.

Soaring temperatures in the Southeast Asian country forced school closures earlier this month, forcing a return to remote learning, which became common during the Covid outbreak.

A provincial government on the main Luzon island will undertake a four-day work week through July to reduce the impact of hot temperatures on its personnel and those doing business with the agency.

The extreme heat this month has also prompted electricity facilities to close, putting the country at risk of blackouts and leading the government to urge residents to limit consumption.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a severe heat warning today, with temperatures predicted to reach 44 degrees Celsius. Citizens should use caution and avoid lengthy activity in open spaces.

The high-pressure system induced by strong heat has enveloped the higher sections of Thailand, resulting in generally hot to very hot weather conditions across the country, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.

Because of the severe heat, the people should protect their health by avoiding prolonged outdoor work or activities.

While the lower northeastern and eastern parts are receiving southeast and southwesterly winds, there have been periodic thunderstorms in these locations. Residents are asked to exercise caution in light of the storms’ potential hazards.

During this time, the northern, northeastern, and upper central regions see moderate to high dust particle and smoke accumulations due to weak winds and poor air circulation.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6 a.m. today to 6 a.m. tomorrow anticipates extremely hot weather throughout the northern region, with patchy clouds during the day. Minimum temperatures range from 22 to 30 degrees Celsius, while high temperatures reach 39 to 44 degrees Celsius. The southwesterly winds are blowing at rates ranging from 5 to 15 km/h.

The northeastern region is likewise seeing typically hot weather with sporadic thunderstorms, primarily in the lower portion of the province. The lowest temperatures range from 24 to 29 degrees Celsius, while the highest can reach 42 to 44 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly breezes gusting at 10 to 20 km/h.

The central region is experiencing high heat, with midday clouds forecast. Minimum temperatures range from 26 to 29 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures can reach 39 to 44 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 20 km per hour.

The eastern section is mainly hot, with some extremely hot regions and thunderstorms, which occur primarily in the lower areas. Temperatures can range from 26 to 30 degrees Celsius to 35 to 42 degrees Celsius, with southerly winds gusting at 10 to 30 kph.

The weather in the southern region (east coast) is generally hot, with very hot places and thunderstorms affecting 20% of the territory, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces.

Temperatures range from 24 to 28 degrees Celsius to 35 to 41 degrees Celsius, with southeast winds blowing between 10 to 30 miles per hour and sea waves less than 1 metre high, but larger during thunderstorms.

The weather in the southern region (west coast) is generally hot, with thunderstorms forecast for 20% of the area, particularly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces.

Temperatures range from a low of 25 to 29 degrees Celsius to a high of 35 to 38 degrees Celsius, with southeast winds at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour, producing sea waves to be less than 1 metre and higher in storm-affected locations.

Bangkok and its neighboring areas are also experiencing scorching weather during the day, with patchy clouds. According to KhaoSod, the temperature would range from 28 to 30 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 35 to 42 degrees Celsius at the peak, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

Citizens should exercise caution as the TMD warns of high temperatures and advises against lingering in open locations, with 11 regions forecast to experience thunderstorms.