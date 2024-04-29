First-Ever Pakistani Hand-Drawn Animated Movie ‘The Glassworker’ To Premiere at Annecy 2024

(CTN News) – Pakistan’s groundbreaking hand-drawn animated feature, “The Glassworker,” has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first film from the subcontinent to be selected for the official competition at the esteemed Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2024.

Set to share the screen with Hollywood blockbusters and celebrated Japanese animations, “The Glassworker” will make its world premiere at the prestigious Annecy Festival in June 2024. This recognition marks a historic moment for Pakistani cinema on the global stage.

Notable Contenders in the Competition Include:

Among the lineup of distinguished contenders in the competition are “Sultana’s Dream” (Spain), “Gill South” (Korea), “The Missing” (Philippines), “Living Large” (Czech Republic), “Black Butterflies” (Spain, Panama), “Our Crazy Love” (Brazil), “Pelikan Blue” (Hungary), “Journey of Shadows” (Switzerland), “Sunburnt Unicorn” (Canada), and “The Birth of Kitaro” (Japan).

Presented by Geo Films and crafted by Mano Animation Studios, “The Glassworker” is poised to captivate audiences across Pakistan upon its release this summer.

Under the banners of Geo Films and Mandviwalla Entertainment, the film promises to leave an indelible mark on the national and international animation landscape.

Geo Films: Pioneering the Revival of Pakistani Cinema

Geo Films has been instrumental in the revival of Pakistani cinema, bringing iconic films like ‘Khuda Kay Liye’, ‘Bol’, ‘Teefa in Trouble’, ‘The Legend of Maula Jutt’, and ‘Donkey King’ to audiences nationwide.

Director Usman Riaz reflects on the journey of ‘The Glassworker’, stating, “I embarked on this journey a decade ago in 2014. Few believed it was achievable.”

The premiere of ‘The Glassworker’ at Annecy 2024 alongside global animated masterpieces is a source of indescribable joy for Riaz.

He remarks,

“I started this journey 10 years ago in 2014. No one believed it was possible. To have the film premiere at Annecy 2024 alongside some of the best-animated films in the world is a feeling I cannot really describe. I am overjoyed and in awe. No one had ever attempted to make a hand-drawn animated film in Pakistan for a very good reason – it’s impossible. We have all worked extremely hard to make this possible, I am grateful to the Annecy team for believing in ‘The Glassworker,’ not just as a film, but for what it represents, which is the power of perseverance.”

Producer Khizer Riaz expresses immense pride in the film’s selection at Annecy, noting, “This recognition is a testament to our perseverance and passion.

From Usman’s initial idea to establishing a full-fledged animation studio, this journey signifies a new chapter in the South Asian animation industry.”

Mano Animation Studios, based in Karachi, stands as Pakistan’s premier hand-drawn animation studio, founded by Usman Riaz, co-founder Mariam Paracha, and CEO Khizer Riaz.

With a commitment to showcasing South Asian narratives, the studio aims to carve a significant place in the global film and animation arena, promising a continuation of original storytelling from the region.

‘The Glassworker’ Trailer