Indian Man, 24 Busted For Impersonating a Singapore Airlines Pilot

Police in India detained a man at New Delhi International Airport for impersonating a Singapore Airlines pilot after he was discovered roaming around the airport dressed in full pilot gear.

Sangeet Singh, 24, was apprehended by security officials in a manner similar to the semi-fictional Hollywood film Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, in which the main character flees in various disguises, including that of a doctor and a commercial pilot, according to Indian media.

He was dressed as a navy pilot and carried a false SIA ID card around his neck, granting him access to in-flight operations. Singh’s ID was discovered to be fraudulent after being questioned and inspected by officers from the Central Industrial Security Force, a federal organization.

He created the bogus ID using the web software Business Card Maker and purchased the uniform from Pilot 18, an aviation equipment business in Delhi, according to a police official.

He also lied to his family, claiming to be a pilot with Singapore Airlines.

Initial investigations indicated that Singh had finished a one-year aviation hospitality degree in 2020 at a Mumbai-based university.

The native of Uttar Pradesh has been accused with cheating and forgery under the Indian penal code. Local police said that investigations are still ongoing.

“So glad he got caught,” Singapore’s High Commissioner to India Simon Wong said on X, alongside a photo of Singh.

UP man caught in IGI Airport posing as Singapore Airlines Pilot. So glad he got caught. 🙏🙏HC Wong#SingaporeAirlines #DelhiAirport #CISF

(📷:@ndtv) pic.twitter.com/AL48GblzRh — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) April 26, 2024

Singapore Airlines confirmed on April 26 that it was aware of the incident involving a person impersonating a Singapore Airlines pilot at Indira Gandhi International Airport but could not comment further owing to ongoing investigations.

According to Airports Council International, Indira Gandhi International Airport is one of the world’s busiest, with around 72 million passengers expected in 2023.

In contrast, Changi Airport in Singapore will handle approximately 58.9 million passengers in 2023. Singapore Airlines operates daily flights to and from New Delhi, India’s capital.

Impersonating an airline pilot is a serious crime with severe ramifications. It entails portraying oneself as a certified pilot, which could jeopardize life and aircraft. Individuals who try this illegal behavior face criminal penalties, significant fines, and maybe incarceration.

Proper training, licensing, and significant experience are required to operate commercial planes. Posing as a pilot without these qualifications shows a clear disdain for aviation safety regulations. Authorities take such infractions extremely seriously, as a single error might result in devastating accidents.

Beyond the legal consequences, impersonating a pilot undermines public trust in the aviation business. Passengers rely on flight crews’ competence and professionalism, and any breach of that trust can have serious ramifications for airlines and the travel industry as a whole. Maintaining the highest levels of safety and integrity is critical in this industry.