Nebraska Football Team Has Reportedly Made A Strong Pitch To Urban Meyer
Nebraska Football

(CTN News) – Nebraska Football fans have moved on to recruiting the biggest names available to Lincoln now that Scott Frost is no longer the head coach. During Nebraska-Oklahoma’s Big Noon Kickoff show, Urban Meyer will be in town.

Response of fans for Nebraska Football

The Nebraska Football fans started chanting loudly during Fox Sports’ pre-game show on Saturday, during which the “We Want Urban” slogan was being broadcast.

Despite the fact that Nebraska Football hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, it hasn’t had a season with double-digit wins since 2012, so the fan base is starved for success.

During his coaching career, Meyer has won at every college he has coached, including at Ohio State in the Big Ten, where he has worked since 2002. As a basketball player.

He won two championships with the Florida Gators and another with the Ohio State Buckeyes. At Ohio State, Meyer has won at least 10 games in each of the 17 seasons that he has coached.

He has never had a losing season as a college head coach in the 17 years that he has been there

Having heard the chants, Meyer responded by praising the Nebraska fan community for their support of the team.

There is no doubt that this is the most dedicated fan base I’ve ever been a part of, regardless of the game score, regardless of the record,” he said.

As it is still early in the season, Nebraska is unlikely to hire a new coach until a couple of months from now. Nevertheless, it appears from the fan base that there is a clear favorite who will take over as Frost’s successor.

