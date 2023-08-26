NASCAR 2023 Daytona Race: TV Schedule, Channel, And Start Time

NASCAR 2023 Daytona Race: The star of 23XI Racing has finally attained a level of consistent performance that had previously eluded him. As he climbs the ranks in the Cup Series standings, he’s been instrumental in establishing 23XI Racing as a formidable presence within the racing circuit.

The 2023 season has undoubtedly marked a triumph for both Wallace and the 23XI team. However, securing a spot in the playoffs would be the ultimate achievement, underscoring his elevation to the top tier of NASCAR competitors.

The challenging part is already behind him. Historically, Wallace struggled on road courses, but in the recent Go Bowling at the Glen, he managed an impressive P12 finish. This accomplishment brought him tantalizingly close to his desired goal.

The next challenge is Daytona, a track he’s intimately familiar with; Wallace has secured second place at this track on three distinct occasions.

What lies ahead? Well, that’s a matter left to the whims of fate on the racecourse. One element, though, is definite: Wallace must remain cautious of the ever-present threat of “The Big One.”

Here’s the essential information about the final race of the regular season, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

For those wondering which channel NASCAR is on today:

In the U.S., you can catch it on NBC.

In Canada, it’s available on TSN.

Live streaming options include Peacock and Fubo.

Radio coverage is provided by MRN.

The Saturday race will be aired on the USA Network for U.S. audiences, while Canadian viewers can tune in to TSN.

Leading the commentary for the race will be seasoned announcer Rick Allen, providing lap-by-lap analysis. He’ll be joined by former Cup Series luminaries Jeff Burton and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Additionally, former Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will be part of the team.

For those who have cut the cord, you can still enjoy the race action using streaming services like Peacock and Fubo, which even offer a free trial.

NASCAR Start Time Today

As for the NASCAR start time today:

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 7 p.m. ET The official start time for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set at 7 p.m. ET. However, expect pre-race festivities to delay the waving of the green flag until approximately 7:15 p.m. ET.

If you’re looking for the NASCAR schedule in 2023, this is part of the regular season finale.

NASCAR schedule 2023: Regular season

(All times Eastern)

Date Race (winner) Track Time (ET) TV Radio Feb. 19 Daytona 500 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) Daytona International Speedway Feb. 26 Pala Casino 400 (Kyle Busch) Auto Club Speedway March 5 Pennzoil 400 (William Byron) Las Vegas Motor Speedway March 12 United Rentals Work United 500 (William Byron) Phoenix Raceway March 19 Ambetter Health 400 (Joey Logano) Atlanta Motor Speedway March 26 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (Tyler Reddick) Circuit of the Americas April 2 Toyota Owners 400 (Kyle Larson) Richmond Raceway April 9 Food City Dirt Race (Christopher Bell) Bristol Motor Speedway April 16 NOCO 400 (Kyle Larson) Martinsville Speedway April 23 GEICO 500 (Kyle Busch) Talladega Superspeedway May 1 Wurth 400 (Martin Truex Jr.) Dover Motor Speedway May 7 AdventHealth 400 (Denny Hamlin) Kansas Speedway May 14 Goodyear 400 (William Byron) Darlington Raceway May 21 NASCAR All-Star Open (Josh Berry) North Wilkesboro Speedway May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race (Kyle Larson) North Wilkesboro Speedway May 29 Coca-Cola 600 (Ryan Blaney) Charlotte Motor Speedway June 4 Enjoy Illinois 300 (Kyle Busch) World Wide Technology Raceway June 11 Toyota/Save Mart 350 (Martin Truex Jr.) Sonoma Raceway June 25 Ally 400 (Ross Chastain) Nashville Superspeedway July 2 Grant Park 220 (Shane van Gisbergen) Chicago Street Course July 9 Quaker State 400 (William Byron) Atlanta Motor Speedway July 16 Crayon 301 (Martin Truex Jr.) New Hampshire Motor Speedway July 23 HighPoint.com (Denny Hamlin) Pocono Raceway July 30 Cook Out 400 (Chris Buescher) Richmond Raceway Aug. 6 FireKeepers Casino 400 (Chris Buescher) Michigan International Speedway Aug. 13 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (Michael McDowell) Speedway Road Course Aug. 20 Go Bowling at the Glen (William Byron) Watkins Glen International Aug. 26 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7 p.m. NBC MRN

NASCAR schedule 2023: Playoffs

(All times Eastern)