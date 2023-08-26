Connect with us

Sports

NASCAR 2023 Daytona Race: TV Schedule, Channel, And Start Time
Advertisement

Sports

Chargers Defeat 49ers In Preseason Finale With Sam Darnold On Display

Sports

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming

Sports

President 'Luis Rubiales' Refuses to Resign Amid Controversy Over Unconsented Kiss At FIFA Finals

Sports

Anthony Richardson, Colts QB, Gets Bold Predictions From Pat McAfee

Sports

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt Passes Away

Sports

Pakistan Seizes Thrilling One-Wicket Victory Against Afghanistan to Seal 2nd ODI Series Triumph

Sports

FIFA Launches Disciplinary Proceedings Against Luis Rubiales For Women's World Cup Conduct

Sports

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming

Sports

Messi's Inter Miami Thrilling Victory Over FC Cincinnati in Penalty Shootout

Sports

Baker Mayfield Reveals 12 Million Dollars That Have Been Missing

Sports

President's Kiss After Women’s World Cup Win Sparks Controversy and Debate

Sports

Flooded Dodger Stadium Under Water After Hurricane Hilary Hits Los Angeles

Sports

Novak Djokovic Avenges Wimbledon Defeat, Clinches Cincinnati Title With Win Over Carlos Alcaraz

Sports

Viewership Records: Top 6 Most-Watched MLS Cup Finals In History [+Evolution And Impact]

Sports

Spain Celebrates its 'indescribable' Victory in the Women's World Cup

Sports

SF 49ers beat Denver Broncos 21-20 In NFL Preseason Week 2

Sports

UFC 292: Nervous O'Malley Reveals Injury, Could've Lost If Taken Down

Sports

Inter Miami CF II Loses To Crown Legacy FC In a Match Recap

Sports

Spain vs. England: How To Watch Women's World Cup 2023 Finale [+Roaster Players & Key Impacts]

Sports

NASCAR 2023 Daytona Race: TV Schedule, Channel, And Start Time

Published

5 seconds ago

on

NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Daytona Race: The star of 23XI Racing has finally attained a level of consistent performance that had previously eluded him. As he climbs the ranks in the Cup Series standings, he’s been instrumental in establishing 23XI Racing as a formidable presence within the racing circuit.

The 2023 season has undoubtedly marked a triumph for both Wallace and the 23XI team. However, securing a spot in the playoffs would be the ultimate achievement, underscoring his elevation to the top tier of NASCAR competitors.

The challenging part is already behind him. Historically, Wallace struggled on road courses, but in the recent Go Bowling at the Glen, he managed an impressive P12 finish. This accomplishment brought him tantalizingly close to his desired goal.

The next challenge is Daytona, a track he’s intimately familiar with; Wallace has secured second place at this track on three distinct occasions.

What lies ahead? Well, that’s a matter left to the whims of fate on the racecourse. One element, though, is definite: Wallace must remain cautious of the ever-present threat of “The Big One.”

Here’s the essential information about the final race of the regular season, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

For those wondering which channel NASCAR is on today:

  • In the U.S., you can catch it on NBC.
  • In Canada, it’s available on TSN.
  • Live streaming options include Peacock and Fubo.
  • Radio coverage is provided by MRN.

The Saturday race will be aired on the USA Network for U.S. audiences, while Canadian viewers can tune in to TSN.

Leading the commentary for the race will be seasoned announcer Rick Allen, providing lap-by-lap analysis. He’ll be joined by former Cup Series luminaries Jeff Burton and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Additionally, former Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will be part of the team.

For those who have cut the cord, you can still enjoy the race action using streaming services like Peacock and Fubo, which even offer a free trial.

NASCAR Start Time Today

As for the NASCAR start time today:

  • Date: Saturday, August 26
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET The official start time for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set at 7 p.m. ET. However, expect pre-race festivities to delay the waving of the green flag until approximately 7:15 p.m. ET.

If you’re looking for the NASCAR schedule in 2023, this is part of the regular season finale.

NASCAR schedule 2023: Regular season

(All times Eastern)

Date Race (winner) Track Time (ET) TV Radio
Feb. 19 Daytona 500 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) Daytona International Speedway
Feb. 26 Pala Casino 400 (Kyle Busch) Auto Club Speedway
March 5 Pennzoil 400 (William Byron) Las Vegas Motor Speedway
March 12 United Rentals Work United 500 (William Byron) Phoenix Raceway
March 19 Ambetter Health 400 (Joey Logano) Atlanta Motor Speedway
March 26 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (Tyler Reddick) Circuit of the Americas
April 2 Toyota Owners 400 (Kyle Larson) Richmond Raceway
April 9 Food City Dirt Race (Christopher Bell) Bristol Motor Speedway
April 16 NOCO 400 (Kyle Larson) Martinsville Speedway
April 23 GEICO 500 (Kyle Busch) Talladega Superspeedway
May 1 Wurth 400 (Martin Truex Jr.) Dover Motor Speedway
May 7 AdventHealth 400 (Denny Hamlin) Kansas Speedway
May 14 Goodyear 400 (William Byron) Darlington Raceway
May 21 NASCAR All-Star Open (Josh Berry) North Wilkesboro Speedway
May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race (Kyle Larson) North Wilkesboro Speedway
May 29 Coca-Cola 600 (Ryan Blaney) Charlotte Motor Speedway
June 4 Enjoy Illinois 300 (Kyle Busch) World Wide Technology Raceway
June 11 Toyota/Save Mart 350 (Martin Truex Jr.) Sonoma Raceway
June 25 Ally 400 (Ross Chastain) Nashville Superspeedway
July 2 Grant Park 220 (Shane van Gisbergen) Chicago Street Course
July 9 Quaker State 400 (William Byron) Atlanta Motor Speedway
July 16 Crayon 301 (Martin Truex Jr.) New Hampshire Motor Speedway
July 23 HighPoint.com (Denny Hamlin) Pocono Raceway
July 30 Cook Out 400 (Chris Buescher) Richmond Raceway
Aug. 6 FireKeepers Casino 400 (Chris Buescher) Michigan International Speedway
Aug. 13 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (Michael McDowell) Speedway Road Course
Aug. 20 Go Bowling at the Glen (William Byron) Watkins Glen International
Aug. 26 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7 p.m. NBC MRN

AD

NASCAR schedule 2023: Playoffs

(All times Eastern)

Date Race Track Time TV Radio
Sept. 3 Southern 500 Darlington Raceway 6 p.m. USA MRN
Sept. 10 Hollywood Casino 400 Kansas Speedway 3 p.m. USA MRN
Sept. 16 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 p.m. USA PRN
Sept. 24 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Texas Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. USA PRN
Oct. 1 YellaWood 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. NBC MRN
Oct. 8 Bank of America Roval 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval 2 p.m. NBC PRN
Oct. 15 South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2:30 p.m. NBC PRN
Oct. 22 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami Homestead-Miami Speedway 2:30 p.m. NBC MRN
Oct. 30 Xfinity 500 Martinsville Speedway 2 p.m. NBC MRN
Nov. 6 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Phoenix Raceway 3 p.m. NBC MRN

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs