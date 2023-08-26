Connect with us

Sports

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming
Advertisement

Sports

President 'Luis Rubiales' Refuses to Resign Amid Controversy Over Unconsented Kiss At FIFA Finals

Sports

Anthony Richardson, Colts QB, Gets Bold Predictions From Pat McAfee

Sports

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt Passes Away

Sports

Pakistan Seizes Thrilling One-Wicket Victory Against Afghanistan to Seal 2nd ODI Series Triumph

Sports

FIFA Launches Disciplinary Proceedings Against Luis Rubiales For Women's World Cup Conduct

Sports

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming

Sports

Messi's Inter Miami Thrilling Victory Over FC Cincinnati in Penalty Shootout

Sports

Baker Mayfield Reveals 12 Million Dollars That Have Been Missing

Sports

President's Kiss After Women’s World Cup Win Sparks Controversy and Debate

Sports

Flooded Dodger Stadium Under Water After Hurricane Hilary Hits Los Angeles

Sports

Novak Djokovic Avenges Wimbledon Defeat, Clinches Cincinnati Title With Win Over Carlos Alcaraz

Sports

Viewership Records: Top 6 Most-Watched MLS Cup Finals In History [+Evolution And Impact]

Sports

Spain Celebrates its 'indescribable' Victory in the Women's World Cup

Sports

SF 49ers beat Denver Broncos 21-20 In NFL Preseason Week 2

Sports

UFC 292: Nervous O'Malley Reveals Injury, Could've Lost If Taken Down

Sports

Inter Miami CF II Loses To Crown Legacy FC In a Match Recap

Sports

Spain vs. England: How To Watch Women's World Cup 2023 Finale [+Roaster Players & Key Impacts]

Sports

Liverpool Wins The EPL Despite a Red Card Midway Through The Match

Sports

Manchester United May Lose 2 Players, According To Erik Ten Hag

Sports

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming: We’ll see Afghanistan and Pakistan a lot in the next few months. The two sides will play each other at the Asia Cup 2023. They’ll also play at the World Cup in India later this year. Therefore, the upcoming three-match series serves as preparation for both tournaments. As Sri Lanka hosts the Asia Cup, it’s a little more skewed towards the tournament.

Afghanistan has been playing well lately. They beat Bangladesh 2-1 at home. England is the only other team to beat their home team in an ODI series in the last five rubbers, with even India falling 2-1. Despite Pakistan beating New Zealand at home in the last ODI series, Hambantotta might end up favoring Afghanistan.

The last time these two sides met, Afghanistan surprised Pakistan. Afghanistan won 2-1 in a three-match T20I series in UAE. This was a Pakistan side without Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, all of whom are available for selection.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI live streaming details

When is Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match?

On August 24, 2023, Afghanistan and Pakistan will play their 3rd ODI.

Where will Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI be played?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

At what time does the Afghanistan vs. Pakistan 3rd ODI start?

The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI.

Which TV channel will broadcast Afghanistan vs. Pakistan 1st ODI live?

There’s going to be a live broadcast of the 3rd ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Sony Ten 3.

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs