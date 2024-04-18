Jontay Porter Banned After Betting Probe Shows He Shared Information

(CTN News) – A league investigation found Jontay Porter disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games, even on the Raptors to lose.

This is the second time Adam Silver has banned someone for breaking league rules. Donald Sterling, the now-former Los Angeles Clippers owner.

“Blatant” is how Silver described Porter’s actions.

“Our top priority is protecting the integrity of NBA competition, which is why Jontay Porter is receiving the most severe punishment,” Silver said.

It began when the league discovered unusual gambling patterns around Jontay Porter’s performance against Sacramento on March 20. Porter told a bettor about his own health before the game. According to the NBA, a bettor bet $80,000 Porter wouldn’t hit the parlay numbers set for him. The $1.1 million bet won.

It wasn’t Porter’s stats that met the totals set in the parlay because he left after less than three minutes. NBA started an investigation soon after the $80,000 bet was frozen and not paid out.

NBA players can’t bet

NBA games are a great time for gaming companies to advertise. Sports betting is legal in Silver’s league, but players and employees are subject to very strict rules.

Further, Jontay Porter violated the collective bargaining agreement, according to which, “Any player who wagers money or anything of value on any game in the NBA or NBA G League shall be given a chance to answer such charges upon being charged, and the Commissioner’s decision shall be final, binding, conclusive, and unappealing..”

Silver warned last week that this move was possible, saying Porter’s actions represented “cardinal sin.” There has been no word from Porter since the investigation began, and he never played for Toronto again – he was listed as out for the remainder of the season.

Jontay Porter placed at least 13 bets

In addition, Porter used someone else’s betting account to place at least 13 bets on NBA games. The bets ranged from $15 to $22,000; the total wagered was $54,094. The payout was $76,059, or $21,965 in net winnings.

Bets on Porter didn’t involve games in which he played, NBA said. Among the wagers, Porter – who was not playing in the games involved – wagered on the Raptors to lose three multi-game parlays. They all lost.

Although legal sports betting creates transparency, it also raises questions about the adequate regulatory framework in place, including what types of bets are offered on our games and players,” Silver said. We will continue to work diligently to safeguard our league and game in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders.”

Jontay Porter averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 26 games. Memphis also had him play 11 games in 2020-21.

Porter’s performance during games on Jan. 26 and March 20 prompted the investigation. Both games were played briefly by Porter. Played 4 minutes, 24 seconds against the LA Clippers. Porter played 2:43 in game 2.

He did not come close to hitting prop-wager lines at some sportsbooks for points, rebounds, and 3-pointers. Jontay Porter had 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on one prop wager; he ended with zero points, three rebounds, and one assist. A few rebounds, no points, and two rebounds for Porter in the Kings game.

