Connect with us

Sports

Jontay Porter Banned After Betting Probe Shows He Shared Information
Advertisement

Sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Torch Relay, Opening Ceremony Plans, and More Updates

Sports

Rory McIlroy Denies Reports That He Will Join LIV Golf For $850 Million

Sports

NBA Player Blake Griffin Retires After 13 Years With Clippers, Pistons, Celtics, Nets

Sports

Red Wings Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive With a 5-4 Win Over The Canadiens

Sports

Barcelona Monitoring World Cup-Winning midfielder's Free Transfer Options

Sports

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Hasn't Requested a Trade, His Agent Says

Sports

Runner-Up In The 2024 Boston Marathon, Sisay Lemma Of Ethiopia

Sports

Verne Lundquist Shares a Moment With Tiger Woods At 16 At The Masters

Sports

Carlos Alcaraz Misses The Barcelona Open Due To An Arm Injury

Sports

First Bundesliga Title For Bayer Leverkusen After 11 Years At Bayern Munich

Sports

Conor McGregor Will Return To The UFC After a Long Absence

Sports

What Channel Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa On? Premier League Kickoff Time, Channel, How To Watch

Sports

Wrexham Win 6-0 To Gain Promotion To English Soccer's Third Division

News Sports World News

"The Juice" OJ Simpson Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Sports

Ben McLemore Is Arrested On Rape Charges In Oregon

Sports

The Masters' Round 1 Has Been Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Sports

Celtics Are All Night Without Shooting Free Throws Against Bucks

Gaming Sports

Becoming an Esports Professional: The Journey from a Novice to a Champion

Sports

Bucks' Up-And-Down Season Reaches a Low Point Just Before The Playoffs

Sports

Jontay Porter Banned After Betting Probe Shows He Shared Information

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Jontay Porter
Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter (right) pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends in an NBA game on March 11 in Denver. On Wednesday, the NBA banned Porter after a league probe found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games.

(CTN News) – A league investigation found Jontay Porter disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games, even on the Raptors to lose.

This is the second time Adam Silver has banned someone for breaking league rules. Donald Sterling, the now-former Los Angeles Clippers owner.

“Blatant” is how Silver described Porter’s actions.

“Our top priority is protecting the integrity of NBA competition, which is why Jontay Porter is receiving the most severe punishment,” Silver said.

It began when the league discovered unusual gambling patterns around Jontay Porter’s performance against Sacramento on March 20. Porter told a bettor about his own health before the game. According to the NBA, a bettor bet $80,000 Porter wouldn’t hit the parlay numbers set for him. The $1.1 million bet won.

It wasn’t Porter’s stats that met the totals set in the parlay because he left after less than three minutes. NBA started an investigation soon after the $80,000 bet was frozen and not paid out.

NBA players can’t bet

NBA games are a great time for gaming companies to advertise. Sports betting is legal in Silver’s league, but players and employees are subject to very strict rules.

Further, Jontay Porter violated the collective bargaining agreement, according to which, “Any player who wagers money or anything of value on any game in the NBA or NBA G League shall be given a chance to answer such charges upon being charged, and the Commissioner’s decision shall be final, binding, conclusive, and unappealing..”

Silver warned last week that this move was possible, saying Porter’s actions represented “cardinal sin.” There has been no word from Porter since the investigation began, and he never played for Toronto again – he was listed as out for the remainder of the season.

Jontay Porter placed at least 13 bets

In addition, Porter used someone else’s betting account to place at least 13 bets on NBA games. The bets ranged from $15 to $22,000; the total wagered was $54,094. The payout was $76,059, or $21,965 in net winnings.

Bets on Porter didn’t involve games in which he played, NBA said. Among the wagers, Porter – who was not playing in the games involved – wagered on the Raptors to lose three multi-game parlays. They all lost.

Although legal sports betting creates transparency, it also raises questions about the adequate regulatory framework in place, including what types of bets are offered on our games and players,” Silver said. We will continue to work diligently to safeguard our league and game in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders.”

Jontay Porter averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 26 games. Memphis also had him play 11 games in 2020-21.

Porter’s performance during games on Jan. 26 and March 20 prompted the investigation. Both games were played briefly by Porter. Played 4 minutes, 24 seconds against the LA Clippers. Porter played 2:43 in game 2.

He did not come close to hitting prop-wager lines at some sportsbooks for points, rebounds, and 3-pointers. Jontay Porter had 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on one prop wager; he ended with zero points, three rebounds, and one assist. A few rebounds, no points, and two rebounds for Porter in the Kings game.

SEE ALSO:

Rory McIlroy Denies Reports That He Will Join LIV Golf For $850 Million

NBA Player Blake Griffin Retires After 13 Years With Clippers, Pistons, Celtics, Nets
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies