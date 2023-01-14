Chingiz Allazov Knocks Out Superbon to Become Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion

(CTN News) – The new featherweight kickboxing champion of the ONE Championship is Chingiz Allazov. In the second round, he defeated Superbon Banchamek to hush the Bangkok crowd.

Superbon has had a remarkable run. Through victories against Sittichai Sitsongpeenong, Marat Grigorian, and Giorgio Petrosyan, he has undoubtedly cemented his position as the top kickboxer in the world.

But at ONE Fight Night 6 this morning, that streak came to a sudden and violent end. Although Chingiz Allazov showed some promise in the first round with his quickness and mobility, Thai boxers sometimes start slowly.

Nothing about Chingiz Allazov’s start to the second round was sluggish. He struck Superbon cleanly with a straight right hand to the chin after receiving a warning for catching a kick. Superbon survived the count but was unsteady on his feet.

Moments later, the right hand again caused harm in the second knockdown, which was quick and unavoidable. Superbon recovered to beat the count but was pinned up against the cage, where a further right struck him in the head, rendering him unconscious.

Three knockdowns in a round are required to end a bout according to ONE Championship regulations. But this time, Sueprbon could not stand up again since he was obviously asleep.

Chingiz Allazov has established himself as the king of featherweight kickboxing after winning last year’s Grand Prix.

At the 1:03 mark, the race was over. As a consequence of his victory and performance in the featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix last year, Chingiz Allazov has reached the absolute top of the sport.

A kind of revival is taking place in Aung La Nsang. With a decisive first-round stoppage victory against Gilberto Galvao at ONE Fight Night 6, the 37-year-old made it two victories in a row.

A minute into the round, he found himself in the lead after dropping the Brazilian with an uppercut in the opening exchanges. From there, La Nsang got to work, pounding Galvao mercilessly.

Galvao wasn’t trying to get away or fight back; instead, he played defense and took La Nsang’s strikes on his gloves. At 1:29 minute, the referee intervened to break up the fight after deciding enough was enough.

With the victory, La Nsang improves to 29-13-0-1 and puts his career back on track following a stretch of four bouts during which he suffered three defeats and lost both of his belts. Galvao loses, falling to 30-8-1, and hasn’t won since 2018.

Earlier that evening, Johnny Nunez was defeated easily by Garry Tonon (7-1). (7-3). Although he had Miesha Tate, a former UFC bantamweight champion, in his corner, the latter could not avoid a standing kimura.

When they were clinching against the cage, Tonon utilized the submit to knock him to the ground. The American intensified the torque after he had Nunez on his back, and the tap occurred at the 1:53 mark.

