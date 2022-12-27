Arsenal’s 3-1 Win Over West Ham United Extended Their Lead in the Premier League

(CTN News) – With West Ham defeated and Arsenal now leading the Premier League following the World Cup by seven points, Arsenal demonstrated their title-winning capabilities.

When it was determined that William Saliba had clipped Jarrod Bowen in the area, West Ham unexpectedly gained the lead. Said Benrahma confidently, slamming the resulting penalty down the center.

Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: Premier League – as it happened

Until Bukayo Saka scored from close range after collecting Martin Odegaard’s miss-hit effort, the home crowd was in a frustrated mood.

The Gunners had more momentum after the equalizer, and a second home goal seemed more probable.

It duly came in five minutes. By sneaking inside the near post from a tight angle when he seemed more likely to cross, Gabriel Martinelli gave the hosts the lead, surprising West Ham’s former Gunners goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Eddie Nketiah, who started in place of the injured Gabriel Jesus, turned swiftly in the box before shooting into the opposing bottom corner to clinch the victory.

Newcastle moved up to second place after defeating Leicester earlier on Monday, moving ahead of Arsenal in the standings.

Manchester City, the defending champions, are now eight points behind the Gunners and go to Leeds United on Wednesday.

After their fourth straight league loss, West Ham is in 16th place, only one point above the relegation zone.

Arsenal show progression on Arteta’s anniversary

The belief among Arsenal supporters that their team can successfully continue its pursuit of the club’s first championship since Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles in 2004 is beginning to grow.

And Arteta’s youthful team gave fans hoping for a long-awaited victory even more inspiration on a night when renowned boss Wenger watched from the Emirates Stadium stands for the first time since departing in 2018.

The game took place on the third anniversary of Arteta’s first game in charge of Arsenal, and a lot has changed since then.

They were closer to the bottom four than the top four when the former Arsenal player took control.

Their present standing and the atmosphere at the club serve as a stark indicator of how far they have come.

In the previous three years, the Spaniard has created a new squad that, in terms of both style and content, has little relation to the one chosen for his debut against Bournemouth in 2019.

Arteta won’t be celebrating too soon after his team’s victory against West Ham since there are still several important games ahead, not the least of which is a matchup with Manchester City.

However, the Gunners made a statement with a dominant second-half display, and the signs are also in their favor.

In 10 of the previous 13 seasons, the Premier League side won the championship in first place on Christmas Day.

Nketiah takes a chance as West Ham struggle in front of the goal

One of the major concerns was how the Gunners would do without a crucial striker, Jesus, when the Premier League resumed.

After being hurt in Qatar, the Brazil international had knee surgery. He is now set to be out until late February, which has fueled speculation that the Gunners could need to buy some backup.

Nketiah, 23, had his first Premier League start of the year against West Ham, and he excelled.

He made a strong case for replacing Jesus by stretching the Hammers’ defense and opening up space with his quick movement. He finished off an amazing overall performance with a furious finish.

Gabby will be greatly missed, but Eddie has everyone’s support, Saka told Amazon Prime. “That’s all he needs from us; our continued encouragement and support.

Everyone on the team contributes to objectives, and every one is vital.

Unlike the leaders, West Ham is having trouble scoring goals.

According to their anticipated goals statistics, they have performed better than their league position would imply, with converting opportunities being their biggest weakness.

Arsenal had few chances, but the outcome would have been different had Michail Antonio not been denied by Aaron Ramsdale immediately after the game’s beginning with a 1-0 score.

Hammers manager David Moyes said before the game that he was not under pressure due to results and instead urged for perspective and unity among the team.

A fourth consecutive league loss puts West Ham in the group huddled closely together in the bottom half.

