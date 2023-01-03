Former Tennis Player Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Stage 1 Throat And Breast Cancer

(CTN NEWS) – Martina Navratilova, a former tennis champion and current breast and throat cancer survivor, announced her diagnosis on Monday.

After learning that she has breast and throat cancer, Martina Navratilova vowed to “fight with all I have.”

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, the 66-year-old had previously received treatment for early-stage breast cancer in 2010 but had since been cancer-free. She revealed the finding of the new, unconnected tumors on Monday.

Watch my story to learn how #breastcancer shifted my perception of time. #MyTimeOurTime https://t.co/QT13ibKkjM — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 6, 2017

She stated, “I’m praying for a positive conclusion. This double whammy is bad but still fixable. “I’ll fight with everything I’ve got, but it wil stink for a while.”

Navratilova was scheduled to fly to Melbourne to cover the upcoming Australian Open for television.

Her representative confirmed that the trip had been postponed and stated the former world No. 1 had wanted to participate remotely in the Tennis Channel coverage.

Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova in 1990 (top left), Chris Evert and Billie Jean King in 1978, and herself in 1979. (bottom left).

“I’ve always tried to do the right thing rather than the popular thing,” said Martina Navratilova.

According to a statement, Martina Navratilova has stage one throat cancer. “Martina’s prognosis is bright, and she will begin treatment this month.

“The malignancy is of the HPV variety, and this variety responds quite well to therapy. During the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Martina became aware of an increase in a lymph nodes in her neck.

A biopsy was done when it didn’t go down, and the results revealed stage one throat cancer.

“A suspicious form was discovered in Martina’s breast when she was receiving tests for the throat; this form was later determined to be cancer and had nothing to do with cancer in her throat.

“Both of these malignancies have excellent prognoses and are in their early stages. Martina expects to occasionally participate through Zoom but won’t be covering the Australian Open for Tennis Channel from their studio.

Navratilova became the most successful female player in the Open era throughout a career that lasted from 1973 to 2006, with a break between 1996 and 2000.

Her nine Wimbledon singles titles and 59 grand slam titles, which include 18 singles titles, 41 doubles titles, and mixed doubles trophies, continue to be recorded. She amassed 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles overall.

Navratilova, 18 at the time, fled communist Czechoslovakia for the United States in 1975; however, in 2008, she was granted Czech citizenship again.

Since quitting the sport, she has developed into a passionate activist on various issues, including human rights and environmental concerns. She has also been a frequent and outspoken critic of Donald Trump.

Navratilova ran afoul of Wimbledon officials in 2019 when sporting a “impeach” baseball cap at the All England Club. At Wimbledon, political messages are prohibited.

One of the first out lesbian athletes, Court, Australia’s greatest female player, advocated for renaming Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena during the Australian Open in 2020.

The court is against same-sex unions. Navratilova has also been against trans women participating in women’s sports, and in 2019, she presented a BBC documentary on the subject.

