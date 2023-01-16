Chargers Lose 31-30 To Jaguars After Rallying From 27 Points Down

(CTN News) – On Saturday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in an AFC wild-card game. Patterson kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired.

Despite throwing four interceptions in the first half, Trevor Lawrence threw for 288 yards and four touchdowns to lead his team to the third-largest comeback victory in postseason history.

It is well known that the Buffalo Bills rallied from 32 points down to beat the Houston Oilers in a wild card game in 1992, and the Indianapolis Colts came back from a 28-point deficit to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a wild card game in 2013.

A crazy script could not have been written, Lawrence told NBC. “We said in the locker room, ‘This is kind of how our season has been.’ We’re never out of the fight.

We just kept believing in each other. … Playoff game, down 27-0, we come back and win. We know we are always counted out of these games. We don’t care. We love it.”

Etienne stated that he was supposed to be the closer at that point in the game. The coach believed in me in that fourth-and-1 situation to give me the ball and to make something happen for my teammates.”

Austin Ekeler Chargers rushed for two touchdowns for the fifth-seeded Chargers and Asante Samuel Jr. intercepted three passes.

Cameron Dicker kicked three field goals, Justin Herbert passed for 273 yards and one touchdown, Gerald Everett caught six passes for 109 yards, and Justin Herbert passed for 273 yards and one touchdown.

As a team, we did not play well in the second half,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley stated. “The penalties really hurt us defensively.

On offense, we were unable to sustain drives in the second half, did not run the ball effectively, and missed a kick at the end that really hurt us.”

In addition to Kirk and Engram, Marvin Jones Jr. and Zay Jones also caught touchdown passes for the Jaguars, who were able to overcome five turnovers.

As Jacksonville trailed 27-7 at halftime, Lawrence threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. with 5:11 left in the third quarter.

Having four takeaways at halftime and being up 27-7 is going to be a killer,” Staley said.

With 2:58 remaining, Dicker kicked a 50-yard field goal to give Los Angeles a 30-14 lead.

Despite Lawrence’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones with 44 seconds remaining in the third, the Jaguars were still down by ten.

Lawrence threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kirk with 5:25 remaining, and Kirk then converted a two-point conversion.

In Lawrence’s nightmare first half, the ball was intercepted by two Chargers, who deflected the ball before it was grabbed by Drue Tranquill.

It was batted by Sebastian Joseph-Day right after Lawrence threw it, and Joey Bosa also got a hold of it before Tranquill corralled it and returned it 15 yards to the Jacksonville 18-yard line.

Ekeler Chargers scored 87 seconds into the game on a 13-yard run two plays later.

