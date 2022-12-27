Connect with us

Premier League Table 2022 – Gool-7m.com

1 hour ago

Premier League Table 2022 - Goal.com

Premier League Table 2022

Listed below are the fixtures, results, and Premier League Table for those interested in football:

Team Won Drawn Lost
1

15 13 1 1 36 12 24 40

2

16 9 6 1 32 11 21 33

3

14 10 2 2 40 14 26 32

4

16 9 3 4 33 23 10 30

5

14 8 2 4 20 20 0 26

6

15 7 4 4 31 18 13 25

7

15 7 3 5 26 20 6 24

8

16 6 4 6 27 26 1 22

9

14 6 3 5 17 17 0 21

10

16 4 8 4 25 27 -2 20

11

15 5 4 6 15 21 -6 19

12

16 5 3 8 17 25 -8 18

13

16 5 2 9 25 28 -3 17

14

15 4 4 7 18 32 -14 16

15

14 4 3 7 22 26 -4 15

16

16 4 2 10 13 20 -7 14

17

16 3 5 8 12 19 -7 14

18

16 3 4 9 10 25 -15 13

19

15 3 4 8 11 30 -19 13

20

16 3 3 10 14 30 -16 12

