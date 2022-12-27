Premier League Table 2022 – Gool-7m.com

Premier League Table 2022

Listed below are the fixtures, results, and Premier League Table for those interested in football:

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Form, Last 6 games, Oldest first 1 Arsenal 15 13 1 1 36 12 24 40 W Result Win

D Result Draw

W Result Win

W Result Win

W Result Win

W Result Win 2 Newcastle United 16 9 6 1 32 11 21 33 W Result Win

W Result Win

W Result Win

W Result Win

W Result Win

W Result Win 3 Manchester City 14 10 2 2 40 14 26 32 W Result Win

L Result Loss

W Result Win

W Result Win

W Result Win

L Result Loss 4 Tottenham Hotspur 16 9 3 4 33 23 10 30 L Result Loss

L Result Loss

W Result Win

L Result Loss

W Result Win

D Result Draw 5 Manchester United 14 8 2 4 20 20 0 26 D Result Draw

W Result Win

D Result Draw

W Result Win

L Result Loss

W Result Win 6 Liverpool 15 7 4 4 31 18 13 25 W Result Win

L Result Loss

L Result Loss

W Result Win

W Result Win

W Result Win 7 Brighton & Hove Albion 15 7 3 5 26 20 6 24 D Result Draw

L Result Loss

W Result Win

W Result Win

L Result Loss

W Result Win 8 Fulham 16 6 4 6 27 26 1 22 W Result Win

W Result Win

D Result Draw

L Result Loss

L Result Loss

W Result Win 9 Chelsea 14 6 3 5 17 17 0 21 W Result Win

D Result Draw

D Result Draw

L Result Loss

L Result Loss

L Result Loss 10 Brentford 16 4 8 4 25 27 -2 20 D Result Draw

L Result Loss

D Result Draw

D Result Draw

W Result Win

D Result Draw 11 Crystal Palace 15 5 4 6 15 21 -6 19 W Result Win

L Result Loss

W Result Win

W Result Win

L Result Loss

L Result Loss 12 Aston Villa 16 5 3 8 17 25 -8 18 L Result Loss

W Result Win

L Result Loss

W Result Win

W Result Win

L Result Loss 13 Leicester City 16 5 2 9 25 28 -3 17 W Result Win

W Result Win

L Result Loss

W Result Win

W Result Win

L Result Loss 14 AFC Bournemouth 15 4 4 7 18 32 -14 16 D Result Draw

L Result Loss

L Result Loss

L Result Loss

L Result Loss

W Result Win 15 Leeds United 14 4 3 7 22 26 -4 15 L Result Loss

L Result Loss

L Result Loss

W Result Win

W Result Win

L Result Loss 16 West Ham United 16 4 2 10 13 20 -7 14 L Result Loss

W Result Win

L Result Loss

L Result Loss

L Result Loss

L Result Loss 17 Everton 16 3 5 8 12 19 -7 14 L Result Loss

W Result Win

D Result Draw

L Result Loss

L Result Loss

L Result Loss 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 3 4 9 10 25 -15 13 L Result Loss

L Result Loss

D Result Draw

L Result Loss

L Result Loss

W Result Win 19 Nottingham Forest 15 3 4 8 11 30 -19 13 L Result Loss

D Result Draw

W Result Win

L Result Loss

D Result Draw

W Result Win 20 Southampton 16 3 3 10 14 30 -16 12 W Result Win

D Result Draw

L Result Loss

L Result Loss

L Result Loss

L Result Loss

