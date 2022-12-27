Sports
Premier League Table 2022 – Gool-7m.com
Premier League Table 2022
Listed below are the fixtures, results, and Premier League Table for those interested in football:
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Form, Last 6 games, Oldest first
|1
|15
|13
|1
|1
|36
|12
|24
|40
|
|2
|16
|9
|6
|1
|32
|11
|21
|33
|
|3
|14
|10
|2
|2
|40
|14
|26
|32
|
|4
|16
|9
|3
|4
|33
|23
|10
|30
|
|5
|14
|8
|2
|4
|20
|20
|0
|26
|
|6
|15
|7
|4
|4
|31
|18
|13
|25
|
|7
|15
|7
|3
|5
|26
|20
|6
|24
|
|8
|16
|6
|4
|6
|27
|26
|1
|22
|
|9
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|17
|0
|21
|
|10
|16
|4
|8
|4
|25
|27
|-2
|20
|
|11
|15
|5
|4
|6
|15
|21
|-6
|19
|
|12
|16
|5
|3
|8
|17
|25
|-8
|18
|
|13
|16
|5
|2
|9
|25
|28
|-3
|17
|
|14
|15
|4
|4
|7
|18
|32
|-14
|16
|
|15
|14
|4
|3
|7
|22
|26
|-4
|15
|
|16
|16
|4
|2
|10
|13
|20
|-7
|14
|
|17
|16
|3
|5
|8
|12
|19
|-7
|14
|
|18
|16
|3
|4
|9
|10
|25
|-15
|13
|
|19
|15
|3
|4
|8
|11
|30
|-19
|13
|
|20
|16
|3
|3
|10
|14
|30
|-16
|12
|
