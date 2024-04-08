Fenerbahce’s Youth Team Goes To The Turkish Supercup

(CTN News) – Fenerbahce announced that they will send their Under-19 team to face Galatasaray in the rescheduled Turkish Supercup on Sunday as a protest against alleged unfair treatment by the club.

Reports in Turkish media indicate that the youth team, which boarded a private jet in Istanbul, might walk off the pitch shortly after kick off on Sunday evening to forfeit the match, which was played in Sanliurfa in the south-east of the country.

The vice president of Fenerbahce, Erol Bilecik, sought to dissuade fans from traveling to the match in order to prevent violence

The Fenerbahce team is in search of its first Turkish title since 2014, and they are two points behind the champions Galatasaray with only seven rounds remaining in the regular season.

The Fenerbahce team claims they are being picked on because of their ethnicity.

On Thursday, they are playing Olympiakos in a Europa League quarter-final, so they had requested that the Supercup be postponed before the match.

Additionally, the club requested the appointment of a foreign referee due to unfavourable treatment they have received from Turkish referees in the past.

Both requests submitted to the Turkish Football Federation have been rejected.

The Turkish Football Federation announced on Wednesday that it would suspend two Fenerbahce players for one match after violence broke out during a pitch invasion in Trabzon at the end of a league match.

A Galatasaray team will be fielded for the match that is to take place on February 6, 2023, which is scheduled for the session in which the proceeds from the match will be donated to those who died in the earthquake that took place on February 6, 2023, which killed over 53,500 people in Turkey.

It was originally planned that the Supercup would be played on December 29 in Riyadh, however it was postponed at the last minute after Saudi organizers refused to allow players to wear a warm-up tee displaying the image of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, to commemorate the centenary of the Turkish Republic, saying political slogans were not permitted.

SEE ALSO:

Defending Champion Max Verstappen Wins Japanese Grand Prix In Dominant Fashion