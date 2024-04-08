Connect with us

Sports

Fenerbahce's Youth Team Goes To The Turkish Supercup
Advertisement

Sports

Defending Champion Max Verstappen Wins Japanese Grand Prix In Dominant Fashion

Sports

Shane Bieber To Have Tommy John Surgery After A Good Start To The Season

Sports

Trevor Story Leaves The Game After Injuring His Shoulder

Sports

Arsenal And Manchester City Win EPL Title Race. Can Liverpool Keep Up?

Sports

Despite March Madness' Ouster, Monson Feels Love Even In Dark Times

Sports

Bronny James, LeBron James' Son, Enters The 2024 NBA Draft

Sports

The Iowa vs. UConn Final 4 Game Can Be Viewed Online At The Following Link:

Sports

Devils-Rangers Game Starts With All 10 Skaters Brawling

Sports

Stefon Diggs Traded To The Texans For A 2025 Second-Round Pick

Sports

Suns' Devin Booker Scored 52 Points Against The Pelicans 124-111

Sports

Carson Wentz Finds Another Position As a Backup Quarterback

Sports

Defeating Duke, NC State Advances To The Men's Final Four

Sports

Babar Azam Reappoints as Pakistan’s white-ball Captain: PCB

Fifa World Cup

Japan Awarded 3-0 Victory as North Korea Forfeits World Cup Qualifier

Sports

Kim Mulkey Doesn't Want To Read Her Career Profile In The Washington Post

Sports

Barnes' Brace Caps Newcastle's Comeback Victory Over West Ham

Sports

Braves Beat Phillies 9-3 In Eighth Inning To Begin Defense Of NL East Title

Sports

UConn Announces New Programs, Facilities, And Campus Expansions In Hartford 

Sports

Opening Day Saw The Yankees Defeat The Astros In A Thrilling Comeback

Sports

Fenerbahce’s Youth Team Goes To The Turkish Supercup

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Fenerbahce's Youth Team Goes To The Turkish Supercup

(CTN News) – Fenerbahce announced that they will send their Under-19 team to face Galatasaray in the rescheduled Turkish Supercup on Sunday as a protest against alleged unfair treatment by the club.

Reports in Turkish media indicate that the youth team, which boarded a private jet in Istanbul, might walk off the pitch shortly after kick off on Sunday evening to forfeit the match, which was played in Sanliurfa in the south-east of the country.

The vice president of Fenerbahce, Erol Bilecik, sought to dissuade fans from traveling to the match in order to prevent violence

The Fenerbahce team is in search of its first Turkish title since 2014, and they are two points behind the champions Galatasaray with only seven rounds remaining in the regular season.

The Fenerbahce team claims they are being picked on because of their ethnicity.

On Thursday, they are playing Olympiakos in a Europa League quarter-final, so they had requested that the Supercup be postponed before the match.

Additionally, the club requested the appointment of a foreign referee due to unfavourable treatment they have received from Turkish referees in the past.

Both requests submitted to the Turkish Football Federation have been rejected.

The Turkish Football Federation announced on Wednesday that it would suspend two Fenerbahce players for one match after violence broke out during a pitch invasion in Trabzon at the end of a league match.

A Galatasaray team will be fielded for the match that is to take place on February 6, 2023, which is scheduled for the session in which the proceeds from the match will be donated to those who died in the earthquake that took place on February 6, 2023, which killed over 53,500 people in Turkey.

It was originally planned that the Supercup would be played on December 29 in Riyadh, however it was postponed at the last minute after Saudi organizers refused to allow players to wear a warm-up tee displaying the image of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, to commemorate the centenary of the Turkish Republic, saying political slogans were not permitted.

SEE ALSO:

Defending Champion Max Verstappen Wins Japanese Grand Prix In Dominant Fashion

Shane Bieber To Have Tommy John Surgery After A Good Start To The Season

Trevor Story Leaves The Game After Injuring His Shoulder
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies