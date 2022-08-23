Baltimore Ravens Tight End Isaiah Moss Has Made The Most Of His Opportunity

(CTN News) – A fourth-round rookie running back by the Baltimore Ravens, Isaiah Johnson tore through the Arizona Cardinals defense during the Wild Card game on Sunday, the Ravens’ 22nd straight preseason victory.

A 31-yard catch and rushing touchdown were among the catches the first-year tight end hauled in for 100 yards and a touchdown.

During his two preseason games, Likely has shown a knack for finding soft spots in defenses while using his hands, catching all 12 of his targets. Likely looks set for a key role when the season begins, based on his continued trajectory from offseason novelty to training camp dazzler to preseason marvel.

He was expected to be a highly skilled player, according to head coach John Harbaugh, on the team’s official website. “When it comes to him, I would say that he is exactly what we were expecting.

He has had some opportunities and has taken advantage of them. He asks thoughtful questions and shows up to work every day.

It has been apparent all offseason that he is capable of keeping himself open against zones and when play breaks down. As there are questions at receiver, Jones is competing with Mark Andrews for two tight end reps. With a nifty move in space, he turned a modest gain into a chunk gain on Sunday.

Likely said, “Everybody wants to catch the ball, but what matters is what you do afterwards. I’ve preached that in practice as well as in games.” “I make sure I have that in-game experience so that when I get in game, it’s not my first time.”

As of Sunday, the rookie had only two holding penalties on his resume through two preseason games, but the Baltimore Ravens ran a pass-heavy offense with Tyler Huntley during the first half.

Baltimore Ravens was able to line up in multiple spots on Sunday, potentially leapfrogging Nick Boyle for TE2 duties. This is due to his ability to set up in multiple spots. He took nine snaps from the slot and five from close range.

Besides the touchdown catch, Likely had two other catches lined up tight As Lamar Jackson’s favorite since mandatory minicamp began, Jackson continues to impress the Baltimore Ravens with his play. “Just proving to them that I’m determined to keep the promises I made to them,” he said.

The Baltimore Ravens will outline their plan for the youngster in Year 1 as long as they are happy with the maps a fourth-rounder gets early in the season.

