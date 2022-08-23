Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Rashford Kicks Off Erik Ten Hag Era Against Listless Reds 2-1

CTN NEWS – Manchester United deservedly beat Liverpool 2-1 to celebrate the start of a new era under Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils look transformed after losing to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in their opening two games, outfighting and out-thinking their archrivals to earn their first win under the Dutchman.

Liverpool had run out 5-0 victors at this stadium en route to falling agonizingly short of a quadruple trophy success last season, but they were well short of those standards in losing out this time around.

As Mohamed Salah’s late header set up a potential grandstand finish, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford gave the revitalized hosts an advantage they refused to surrender.

And that has left Jurgen Klopp searching for answers to a poor start that has seen his side return to two draws and a defeat.

1 – Erik ten Hag is the first Manchester United manager to secure his first ever competitive win with the club in a match against Liverpool. Arrived.

Ten Hag’s tough love pays off

Ten Hag’s decision to force his players to take part in a running session the day after their defeat to Brentford was questioned in some quarters.

In spite of this, the Dutchman’s hardline approach paid off as his side outfought opponents known for their hard work.

By full-time against Liverpool at Old Trafford, United had run 18.3km more than they had across the 90 minutes in west London.

Liverpool midfield question persists

Liverpool Midfield is undoubtedly the area of the pitch Liverpool fans would like to see strengthened before the end of the transfer window.

After the events at Old Trafford, the case for bringing in a fresh face to the center of the park grew stronger. Youngster Harvey Elliott did well, but he stood out in an engine room that had difficulty dealing with United’s aggression.

Fans will be hoping that Thiago Alcantara returns soon as both James Milner and Jordan Henderson were slow to the challenge and sloppy in possession.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool live score

Teams 1H 2H Final Manchester United 1 1 2 Liverpool 0 1 1

Goals:

MUN: Sancho (16th min)

MUN: Rashford (53rd min)

LIV: Salah (81st min)

Related CTN News:

Baltimore Ravens Tight End Isaiah Moss Has Made The Most Of His Opportunity