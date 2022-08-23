Connect with us

Sports

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Rashford Kicks Off Erik Ten Hag Era Against Listless Reds 2-1
Advertisement

Sports

Baltimore Ravens Tight End Isaiah Moss Has Made The Most Of His Opportunity

Sports

Top 10 Websites to Live Stream Football Online

Sports

Browns Rookie Leaves The Field At The End Of Second Preseason Game

News Video Sports

Real Madrid to 4-1 Win Over Celta Vigo "Highlights"

Sports

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Zaha Leads Eagles Past Slumping Villans

Sports

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal Score: Gunners On Top On Odegaard, Saliba Goals

Sports

Tottenham vs. Wolves Results, Highlights: Harry Kane Breaks Sergio Aguero's Premier League record

Sports

Manchester United Fans Riled Over "Purchase Tweet" From Elon Musk

Sports

Manti Te'o Hopes To Be An Inspiration Even After Being A Victim Of A Catfishing Hoax

Social Media Sports

Elon Musk, The World's Richest Person Is Not Buying Manchester United

Sports

Asamoah Gyan Bidding To Make Shock Return For Ghana At World Cup

Sports

After Falling With Fognini, Albert Ramos Said Goodbye To Cincinnati

Sports

Expreso Recovers Quickly, Ties Sarmiento, And Goes For More In Junin

Sports

Former Corinthians And Cuiabá Goalkeeper Joins Luverdense

Sports

The Champions League Game Between Rangers And PSV Will Be Broadcast On SBT

News Video Sports

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 1-1 Draw Highlights

Sports

Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu Move Western & Southern Open Match To Tuesday

Gaming Sports

Why Choose Express Bets as Your Favorite Way to Play?

Sports

Niels Pittomvils Finished 14th in The First Day Of The Decathlon

Sports

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Rashford Kicks Off Erik Ten Hag Era Against Listless Reds 2-1

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Rashford Kicks Off Erik Ten Hag Era Against Listless Reds 2-1

CTN NEWS –  Manchester United deservedly beat Liverpool 2-1 to celebrate the start of a new era under Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils look transformed after losing to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in their opening two games, outfighting and out-thinking their archrivals to earn their first win under the Dutchman.

Liverpool had run out 5-0 victors at this stadium en route to falling agonizingly short of a quadruple trophy success last season, but they were well short of those standards in losing out this time around.

As Mohamed Salah’s late header set up a potential grandstand finish, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford gave the revitalized hosts an advantage they refused to surrender.

And that has left Jurgen Klopp searching for answers to a poor start that has seen his side return to two draws and a defeat.

1 – Erik ten Hag is the first Manchester United manager to secure his first ever competitive win with the club in a match against Liverpool. Arrived.

Ten Hag’s tough love pays off

Ten Hag’s decision to force his players to take part in a running session the day after their defeat to Brentford was questioned in some quarters.

In spite of this, the Dutchman’s hardline approach paid off as his side outfought opponents known for their hard work.

By full-time against Liverpool at Old Trafford, United had run 18.3km more than they had across the 90 minutes in west London.

Liverpool midfield question persists

Liverpool Midfield is undoubtedly the area of the pitch Liverpool fans would like to see strengthened before the end of the transfer window.

After the events at Old Trafford, the case for bringing in a fresh face to the center of the park grew stronger. Youngster Harvey Elliott did well, but he stood out in an engine room that had difficulty dealing with United’s aggression.

Fans will be hoping that Thiago Alcantara returns soon as both James Milner and Jordan Henderson were slow to the challenge and sloppy in possession.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool live score

Teams 1H 2H Final
Manchester United 1 1 2
Liverpool 0 1 1

Goals: 

MUN: Sancho (16th min)

MUN: Rashford (53rd min)

LIV: Salah (81st min)

Related CTN News:

Baltimore Ravens Tight End Isaiah Moss Has Made The Most Of His Opportunity

Top 10 Websites to Live Stream Football Online

Manchester United vs. Liverpool result: Marcus Rashford kickstarts Erik ten Hag era against listless Reds

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading