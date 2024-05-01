Connect with us

News

All Uber Operations In Pakistan Have Been Shut Down: Report
Advertisement

News

Dubai-Style Floods Hit Saudi Arabian Provinces, Heavy Rain Hits Madinah

News

Protests Escalate As White House Denounces Campus Building Takeover

News

April Headline Inflation Decelerates To 18.5-29.5%, According To Finance Ministry

News

Printing Error makes $1 Banknotes worth $150,000 Each! Here's how

News

European Commission Launches Disinformation Probe Against Meta

News

Thailand's Cannabis Policy: Embracing a Nuanced Approach for Health and Economy

News

Cannabis Company MedMen Declares Bankruptcy with $411 Million in Debt

News

Thailand PM Nominates Maris Sangiampongsa as New Foreign Minister

News

Supreme Court Denies Elon Musk's Appeal Over SEC Settlement on Tesla Tweets

News

Pakistan Receives $1.1 Billion IMF Loan Tranche Amid Economic Concerns

News

Japan's Nikkei Follows Wall Street Higher; Fed Policy Meeting This Week

News

China's Yuan Retreats Against Dollar Ahead of Long Holiday and Fed Meeting

News

Charlotte, North Carolina 4 Police Officer Killed While Serving Warrants

News

Florida's Dolphin Diagnosed With Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu as Alarm Grows Over Species Spread

News

China to Launch Robotic Spacecraft on Mission to Moon's Far Side

News

Boeing has Received About $77 Billion in Orders for its First Bond Sale

News

New NHTSA Rule Mandates Automatic Emergency Braking in U.S. Vehicles By 2029

News

Bangladesh Shuts Down Schools Again Amid Severe Heatwave

News

Bank of Thailand to Launch QR Code Cross-Border Payments with India

News

All Uber Operations In Pakistan Have Been Shut Down: Report

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

1 hour ago

on

Uber
Uber has ceased all operations in Pakistan after ending its services in some major cities in 2022.

(CTN News) – According to a spokesperson today, Uber has ended its operations in Pakistan due to stiff competition from local players after ending its services in some major cities in 2022, a spokesperson confirmed.

There will be no changes to the ride-hailing services offered by our subsidiary brand, Careem, which will continue to operate across Pakistan, the spokesperson told Press Trust of India.

It was announced in early 2019 that Uber would acquire rival Careem for USD 3.1 billion.

During a joint announcement, the two companies stated that they would continue to operate their independent regional services and brands in their respective regions.

At the beginning of 2022, Uber had already stopped operating in Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Islamabad.

The app had been operating in these five cities through Careem app and Uber app in Lahore, whose app was used in all five cities.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Uber stated that the company would now focus on growing its Careem app in Pakistan, and accordingly, Uber users in Pakistan will have to switch to Careem as operations ceased in the country from Tuesday.

Furthermore, he explained that users with balances remaining in their accounts would be able to reclaim their balances in time and be offered free rides via Careem in the same time frame.

There has been an explosion of ride-hailing and ride-sharing apps in Pakistan over the last few years, and other local players have entered the market and offer more competitive rates than they did previously.

This resulted in Careem and Uber losing their stronghold on the Pakistani market, and this led to their erosion. At present, In-Ride, a service where users can negotiate the fare directly with the driver, has established itself as one of the most popular platforms for users.

SEE ALSO:

Walmart Closes Its Health Clinics And Ends Virtual Health Services

Ex-Binance Chief Scheduled For Sentencing In US Court

3M Beat Profit Estimates By Increasing Prices And Reducing Costs
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies