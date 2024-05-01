All Uber Operations In Pakistan Have Been Shut Down: Report

(CTN News) – According to a spokesperson today, Uber has ended its operations in Pakistan due to stiff competition from local players after ending its services in some major cities in 2022, a spokesperson confirmed.

There will be no changes to the ride-hailing services offered by our subsidiary brand, Careem, which will continue to operate across Pakistan, the spokesperson told Press Trust of India.

It was announced in early 2019 that Uber would acquire rival Careem for USD 3.1 billion.

During a joint announcement, the two companies stated that they would continue to operate their independent regional services and brands in their respective regions.

At the beginning of 2022, Uber had already stopped operating in Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Islamabad.

The app had been operating in these five cities through Careem app and Uber app in Lahore, whose app was used in all five cities.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Uber stated that the company would now focus on growing its Careem app in Pakistan, and accordingly, Uber users in Pakistan will have to switch to Careem as operations ceased in the country from Tuesday.

Furthermore, he explained that users with balances remaining in their accounts would be able to reclaim their balances in time and be offered free rides via Careem in the same time frame.

There has been an explosion of ride-hailing and ride-sharing apps in Pakistan over the last few years, and other local players have entered the market and offer more competitive rates than they did previously.

This resulted in Careem and Uber losing their stronghold on the Pakistani market, and this led to their erosion. At present, In-Ride, a service where users can negotiate the fare directly with the driver, has established itself as one of the most popular platforms for users.

