Athletic Club 0-1 Real Madrid LIVE! Watch the Supercopa Match Online, Plus Today’s Latest Scores
LIVE: Athletic Club vs Real Madrid!
In this evening’s Supercopa de Espana final in Riyadh, Athletic will hope to retain its title.
Athletic won the UEFA Super Cup 3-2 over Barcelona last year, and after beating Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals earlier this week, they will be confident against Real Madrid.
The last time the competition was held in Saudi Arabia, Carlo Ancelotti’s side reached the final with an extra-time win over Barcelona. Federico Valverde scored the winner, and he and his team lifted the trophy.
Real has lost just one of its last 19 matches in all competitions, and the Spaniards are favorites against Athletic tonight. Additionally, Real has won twice this season against Athletic.
Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Live
We will indeed be seeing Nico Williams, he’s on at the break for Athletic Club.
Back underway in Riyadh.
Athletic came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid in their semi-final, so they won’t be panicking yet.
Have looked relatively solid at the back, just about finding a it more of a clinical touch when they do get numbers forward.
Imagine Nico Williams will once again be called on from the bench, if it stays like this.
First-half stats reflect Real’s dominance.
60% of possession, 11 shots with three on target. Four shots for Athletic, but none on target as they’ve failed to make the most of any chances on the counter.
HALF-TIME
Athletic Club 0-1 Real Madrid
Real go into the break ahead, thanks to Luka Modric’s lovely finish late in the half. They’ve controlled possession for much of the half, but haven’t been fully at their best.
REUTERS
Still good enough though, against an Athletic side that have not clicked into gear at all so far.
45 mins: That was better. Balenziaga puts a good ball into the box, Sancet lets it run and the ball very nearly falls for Williams in the box.
Sancet then works the ball onto his right foot and sends a great curling effort at goal. Not far away at all from the far corner.
One minute added on.
43 mins: Athletic are going to have to markedly improve now. Offered very little going forward so far.
They’d be pretty happy to just go into the break one behind and then regroup, considering how this match has gone so far.
41 mins: Rodrygo has probably been the best player on the pitch, and he’s off on another dangerous run.
Plays it back to Modric again, who considers another shot but plays it wide to Vazquez. His cross is deflected behind for a corner.
Out to Modric on the edge of the box, who can’t get enough of the ball at the moment. Over the bar this time.
GOAL! Athletic Club 0-1 Real Madrid | Luka Modric 38’
REAL TAKE THE LEAD IN THE SUPERCOPA!
Luka Modric with the goal, and it’s a lovely strike. Rodrygo is so direct as he runs at the defence, and he then lays it off for Modric on the edge of the box.
He curls it beautifully beyond Simon and into the corner. Great finish.
36 mins: Sancet not happy as Casemiro challenges him. Nothing wrong with that though, must have just been a slightly awkward landing.
Athletic seeing more of the ball as the half goes on, but they’ve struggled to create anything so far.
34 mins: Rodrygo catches Muniain, and Athletic have a free-kick in a very promising position. Good angle for a right-footer to whip something into the box.
Muniain takes it himself... Benzema heads it out from his own six-yard box, and wins the free-kick as he does.
