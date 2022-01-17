Athletic Club 0-1 Real Madrid LIVE! Watch the Supercopa Match Online, Plus Today’s Latest Scores

LIVE: Athletic Club vs Real Madrid!

In this evening’s Supercopa de Espana final in Riyadh, Athletic will hope to retain its title.

Athletic won the UEFA Super Cup 3-2 over Barcelona last year, and after beating Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals earlier this week, they will be confident against Real Madrid.

The last time the competition was held in Saudi Arabia, Carlo Ancelotti’s side reached the final with an extra-time win over Barcelona. Federico Valverde scored the winner, and he and his team lifted the trophy.

Real has lost just one of its last 19 matches in all competitions, and the Spaniards are favorites against Athletic tonight. Additionally, Real has won twice this season against Athletic.

