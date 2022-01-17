Connect with us

Eagles vs. Buccaneers inactives for Wild Card Round

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Eagles

Today in Eagles vs. Buccaneers match, the Eagles will be without their starting guard Nate Herbig (ankle) and defensive end Josh Sweat (illness). The full list of inactive is as follows:

DB Andre Chachere

CB Tay Gowan

G Nate Herbig – Sua Opeta will most likely start at right guard.

RB Jason Huntley – The team promoted Huntley from the practice squad this week. However, with Sanders back, Huntley is trapped in a numbers game.

QB Reid Sinnett

Here is a tweet from Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro about DE Josh Sweat. Derek Barnett is expected to start opposite Ryan Kerrigan.

DB Kary Vincent Jr.

In Week 16, Sanders suffered a fractured hand against the Giants, but he is now able to play. Rodgers, who was promoted to the active roster on Saturday, can play tight end. Additionally, guard/tackle Kayode Awosika, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, and defensive end Cameron Malveaux were elevated to the practice squad.

Below is the projected starting lineup:

OFFENSE

OL: LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson, C Jason Kelce, RG Sua Opeta, RT Lane Johnson

WR: DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins

TE: Dallas Goedert

RB: Miles Sanders

QB: Jalen Hurts

DEFENSE

DL: Ryan Kerrigan, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett

LB: Genard Avery, T.J. Edwards, Alex Singleton

CB: Darius Slay, Steven Nelson

S: Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris

Sean Murphy-Bunting injured his hamstring, and the Buccaneers are without their starting cornerback. The Eagles did not face SMB in Week 6 since he was on injured reserve.

Both Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones are out today because the Buccaneers did not activate him from Injured Reserve. Giovani Bernard, the running back, and Lavonte David, the linebacker, have come off injured reserve. Bernard carries were limited during the regular season to eight. Today, Ke’Shawn Vaughn is the Buccaneers’ top running back option.

On Friday, starting cornerback Carlton Davis III was listed as injured, but he remains active.

 

 

