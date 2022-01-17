Sports
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: TV Channel, Live Stream, and More
The BEST FIFA Football Awards 2021 will be hosted in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, January 17. The footballing world awaits with excitement. Awards will be presented to the top players of the season. In addition to the best players, goalkeepers, and coaches in both men’s and women’s soccer, there will be awards for coaches as well.
In each category, a panel of football experts compiled a shortlist of nominees, and those nominees were announced a few weeks ago. Following that, fans voted for who they thought was the best during the period of October 8, 2020, to August 7, 2021, and the winners will be announced on Monday. In the men’s category, Robert Lewandowski won the award, while Lucy Bronze of England won it in the women’s. Bayern Munich star striker Mario Götze is again among the three nominees. In addition, the FIFA Puskas Award, which is presented to the best goal of the year, will be presented.
Must Read: FIFA Warns Football Association of Thailand (FAT) of Possible
Which TV channel and live stream can I watch it on?
This event will not be broadcast on television in the UK, but it will be streamed live to the world.
The official website of Fifa will host a live stream starting at 6 p.m.
They also have a YouTube channel you can check out.
Nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021
The Best FIFA Men’s Player
|Player
|Team/Country
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich and Poland
|Lionel Messi
|PSG/Barcelona and Argentina
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool/Egypt
The Best FIFA Women’s Player
|Player
|Team/Country
|Jennifer Hermoso
|Barcelona and Spain
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea and Australia
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona and Spain
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
|Coach
|Team
|Pep Guardiola
|Manchester City
|Roberto Mancini
|Italian National Team
|Thomas Tuchel
|Chelsea
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach
|Coach
|Team
|Lluis Cortes
|Barcelona
|Emma Hayes
|Chelsea
|Sarina Wiegman
|Netherlands National Team/England National Team
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper
|Player
|Club/Country
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|AC Milan/PSG and Italy
|Edouard Mendy
|Chelsea and Senegal
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich and Germany
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
|Player
|Club/Country
|Ann-Katrin Berger
|Chelsea and Germany
|Christiane Endler
|PSG/Lyon and Chile
|Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe
|Rosengard/PSG and Canada
FIFA Fair Play Award
- Denmark football team/Danish medical team and staff
- Claudio Ranieri
- Scott Brown
FIFA Puskas Award
- Erik Lamela (Argentina) – Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League March 14, 2021)
- Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – Czech Republic vs Scotland (Euro 2020, June 14, 2021)
- Mehdi Taremi (Iran) – Chelsea vs FC Porto (Champions League – April 13, 2021)
Also Check:
PES 2020 Shows Love for Thai Football, While FIFA 20 Ignores
Girl Hockey Goalie makes a Difference for Thailand