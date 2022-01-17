The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: TV Channel, Live Stream, and More

The BEST FIFA Football Awards 2021 will be hosted in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, January 17. The footballing world awaits with excitement. Awards will be presented to the top players of the season. In addition to the best players, goalkeepers, and coaches in both men’s and women’s soccer, there will be awards for coaches as well.

In each category, a panel of football experts compiled a shortlist of nominees, and those nominees were announced a few weeks ago. Following that, fans voted for who they thought was the best during the period of October 8, 2020, to August 7, 2021, and the winners will be announced on Monday. In the men’s category, Robert Lewandowski won the award, while Lucy Bronze of England won it in the women’s. Bayern Munich star striker Mario Götze is again among the three nominees. In addition, the FIFA Puskas Award, which is presented to the best goal of the year, will be presented.

Which TV channel and live stream can I watch it on?

This event will not be broadcast on television in the UK, but it will be streamed live to the world.

The official website of Fifa will host a live stream starting at 6 p.m.

They also have a YouTube channel you can check out.

Nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Player Team/Country Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich and Poland Lionel Messi PSG/Barcelona and Argentina Mohamed Salah Liverpool/Egypt

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Player Team/Country Jennifer Hermoso Barcelona and Spain Sam Kerr Chelsea and Australia Alexia Putellas Barcelona and Spain

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Coach Team Pep Guardiola Manchester City Roberto Mancini Italian National Team Thomas Tuchel Chelsea

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

Coach Team Lluis Cortes Barcelona Emma Hayes Chelsea Sarina Wiegman Netherlands National Team/England National Team

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

Player Club/Country Gianluigi Donnarumma AC Milan/PSG and Italy Edouard Mendy Chelsea and Senegal Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich and Germany

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Player Club/Country Ann-Katrin Berger Chelsea and Germany Christiane Endler PSG/Lyon and Chile Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe Rosengard/PSG and Canada

FIFA Fair Play Award

Denmark football team/Danish medical team and staff

Claudio Ranieri

Scott Brown

FIFA Puskas Award

Erik Lamela (Argentina) – Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League March 14, 2021)

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – Czech Republic vs Scotland (Euro 2020, June 14, 2021)

Mehdi Taremi (Iran) – Chelsea vs FC Porto (Champions League – April 13, 2021)

