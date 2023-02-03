Connect with us

Jay Park's 'Won Soju' To Enter American Market This Year
31 seconds ago

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL – The company announced Thursday that singer Jay Park‘s soju brand Won Soju would be available in New York by the first half of this year as the K-pop star strives for a global expansion of the traditional Korean liquor.

The K-pop star and rapper Jay Park’s soju company, Won Spirits Co., announced that it had satisfied all requirements to export its products to the United States.

A form of distilled alcohol created with Korean rice is called soju.

Starting this year, three products—Won Soju, Won Soju Spirit, and Won Soju Classic—will be transported to the United States.

The label of Won Soju set to be exported to the United States is shown in this rendered image provided by Won Spirits Co. on Feb. 2, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It will be the company’s first export since it was founded in February 2022.

The company stated that it has completed trademark registration for the name in nations like the European Union, Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand and intends to expand into other nations.

“Since the brand was created to bring soju to a global audience, we are thrilled to be exporting our Won Soju goods. Won Spirits will work to spread the flavor of traditional Korean booze throughout the world.”

