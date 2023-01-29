Connect with us

Entertainment

Avatar: The Way of Water' Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time
Advertisement

Entertainment News

America's Got Talent's First Thai Magician ft. Patrick Kun

Entertainment

Netflix Cancels Two Already-Produced Movies

Movies Entertainment

5 Best Movies Starring The Rock (Dwayne Johnson)!!!

Entertainment

Watch Pathan Movie on iBOMMA [480p, 720p, 1080p, 4k]

Entertainment

'Lockwood & Co.' Creator On Season 2 Plans And Big Season 1 Questions

Entertainment

James Beard Award Semifinalists In New England For 2023

Entertainment

This Week, GoldenEye 007 Launches On Switch And Xbox

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Sells Song Rights For $200 Million

Entertainment

'Vibe' By BIGBANG’s Taeyang And BTS’s Jimin Debuts At 76 On The Billboard Hot 100

Entertainment

Oscar Nominations 2023: How To Watch Live 

Entertainment

Splash Mountain At Disney World Runs Dry As The Iconic Ride Closes

Entertainment

The Last of Us Episode 2 Changes The Story Significantly

Entertainment

Paris Fashion Week: Doja Cat And Kylie Jenner Go Wild

Entertainment

'Forspoken' Reviews: Two Warnings

Entertainment

JOHN LEGEND & CHRISSY TEIGEN SHARE NEWBORN BABY PHOTO: 'SO GRATEFUL'

Entertainment

Dolly Parton Continues Her Star-Studded Streak With Her New Single 80 For Brady

Entertainment

Alec Baldwin, 64 Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Entertainment

Rock Legend David Crosby Dead at Age 81

News Entertainment

'Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival' To Held Opening Ceremony At Paragon Cineplex On Jan 20

Entertainment

Avatar: The Way of Water’ Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Avatar The Way of Water' Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time

(CTN News) – With a total of $2.075 billion in worldwide box office receipts, James Cameron’s “Avatar 2” has overtaken “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” to rank as the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time.

Science fiction sequel “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which came out many years after its predecessors, brought in $2.064 billion while playing in theatres in December 2015.

When compared to other movies, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has quickly surpassed “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($1.92 billion) on January 18 and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($2.05 billion) on January 26. On the list, it is presently placed below “Titanic” ($2.2 billion), “Avengers: Endgame” ($2.79 billion), and “Avatar” ($2.92 billion).

Avatar: The Way of Water earned $1.46 billion worldwide, making it the fourth-highest grossing movie ever. The sci-fi movie now has the 12th-highest domestic box office position, but it might climb the list before the weekend is done.

3 James Cameron films make the list

With “Avatar,” which is still the top-grossing movie of all time, “Titanic,” which came in third; and “The Force Awakens,” which came in fourth, director James Cameron now owns three of the top four highest-grossing movies ever.

According to Variety, the ‘Avatar’ sequel has surpassed the $1.5 billion break-even mark and James Cameron’s aim of having his work be among the top four highest-grossing movies of all time, reaching the degree of success required for profitability that industry insiders stated it needed.

The third sequel of the “Avatar” film, which will continue Jake Sully and Neytiri’s family’s tale, is slated to be published in December 2024. Plans for a fourth and fifth movie are also in the works.

The 2023 Oscars have nominated “The Way of Water” for best film, production design, sound, and visual effects.

Related CTN News:

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Hits $1 Billion Globally in Just 14 Days

Watch Pathan Movie on iBOMMA [480p, 720p, 1080p, 4k]

BLACKPINK Becomes First Female Act To Be Named Time’s “2022 Entertainer Of The Year”
Related Topics:
Continue Reading