Avatar: The Way of Water’ Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time

(CTN News) – With a total of $2.075 billion in worldwide box office receipts, James Cameron’s “Avatar 2” has overtaken “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” to rank as the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time.

Science fiction sequel “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which came out many years after its predecessors, brought in $2.064 billion while playing in theatres in December 2015.

When compared to other movies, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has quickly surpassed “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($1.92 billion) on January 18 and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($2.05 billion) on January 26. On the list, it is presently placed below “Titanic” ($2.2 billion), “Avengers: Endgame” ($2.79 billion), and “Avatar” ($2.92 billion).

Avatar: The Way of Water earned $1.46 billion worldwide, making it the fourth-highest grossing movie ever. The sci-fi movie now has the 12th-highest domestic box office position, but it might climb the list before the weekend is done.

3 James Cameron films make the list

With “Avatar,” which is still the top-grossing movie of all time, “Titanic,” which came in third; and “The Force Awakens,” which came in fourth, director James Cameron now owns three of the top four highest-grossing movies ever.

According to Variety, the ‘Avatar’ sequel has surpassed the $1.5 billion break-even mark and James Cameron’s aim of having his work be among the top four highest-grossing movies of all time, reaching the degree of success required for profitability that industry insiders stated it needed.

The third sequel of the “Avatar” film, which will continue Jake Sully and Neytiri’s family’s tale, is slated to be published in December 2024. Plans for a fourth and fifth movie are also in the works.

The 2023 Oscars have nominated “The Way of Water” for best film, production design, sound, and visual effects.

