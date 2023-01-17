BTS’ Jimin Signs With Dior As New ‘Global Brand Ambassador’

(CTN NEWS) – Jimin, a member of BTS, has been named Dior’s newest global brand ambassador.

After BTS signed with Louis Vuitton as a group two years ago in April 2021, a connection that has since terminated, the singer joins other K-pop stars Jisoo of BLACKPINK, Sehun of EXO, and Cha Eunwoo of Astro.

The 27-year-old and Dior first collaborated when Kim Jones dressed BTS for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour.

As a member of BTS, the musician has also collaborated with a wide range of multinational corporations, including Samsung and McDonald’s.

The House is thrilled to unveil our new global ambassador, JIMIN from @BTS_BigHit! Pictured here in a colorful look from #DiorSummer23, the singer is now lending his image to creations from Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, Kim Jones. pic.twitter.com/tV3uuczfwd — Dior (@Dior) January 16, 2023

The singer, dancer, and composer Jimin of 21st-century pop legend BTS has been named a Dior global ambassador, according to a statement from the French Embassy.

This unique link solidifies his friendship with the family and Kim Jones, who in 2019 created the stage costumes for his band BTS more than before.

With a timeless signature, the South Korean artist fresh encapsulates the essence and uniqueness of Dior’s modernity.

Jimin signing with a brand alone opens the door for additional members to follow suit with other labels, as have groups like BLACKPINK and NewJeans in recent years.

Since BTS members intend to join the South Korean military after declaring their temporary sabbatical, it is currently unknown how this relationship would function.

Jimin does not have to enlist in the military until 2025, which is important to note, given his age. Jin is the only member of the septet who has joined the military thus far.

The information was released after Jimin and Taeyang of Big Bang released their joint track, “VIBE,” just before the weekend.

