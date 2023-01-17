Connect with us

Entertainment Business

BTS' Jimin Signs With Dior As New 'Global Brand Ambassador'
Advertisement

News Entertainment

Robbie Bachman Drummer for Rock Band BTO, Dead at Age 69

Entertainment

League Of Legends Patch 13.02 Introduces a Mini-Rework For Annie And Massive Changes For Tibbers

Entertainment

Netflix Won't Have Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 In January 2023

News Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's Only Child Dead at 54

News Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley, 54 Hospitalized After Heart Attack

Entertainment

Netflix To Live Stream The Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards In 2024

Entertainment

Trailer For 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' Stars Paul Rudd

Entertainment

'Inside Job' Is Cancelled By Netflix, Reversing Its Season 2 Renewal

Entertainment

'Wednesday' Season 2 Released By Tim Burton

Movies Entertainment

20 Best Movies You Shouldn't Miss In 2023

Entertainment

Review: 'M3GAN' - Blumhouse's Slick New Killer Doll Entertains

Entertainment

SIA Covers Her Face For What?

Entertainment

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Release in India has been Postponed

Entertainment

‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Hits $1 Billion Globally in Just 14 Days

Entertainment Gaming

The Three Best Gambling Scenes In Movies

Entertainment

Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' To Have a Second Season?

Entertainment

Netflix: 10 Shows To Binge-Watch From 2022

Entertainment

BTS' Jimin Sends A Heart-Touching Message To Jin For Christmas

Entertainment

Maxi Jazz, The Lead Vocalist Of Faithless, Passed Away At The Age Of 65

Entertainment

BTS’ Jimin Signs With Dior As New ‘Global Brand Ambassador’

Published

4 mins ago

on

BTS Member Jimin Signs With Dior As New Global Brand Ambassador

(CTN NEWS) – Jimin, a member of BTS, has been named Dior’s newest global brand ambassador.

After BTS signed with Louis Vuitton as a group two years ago in April 2021, a connection that has since terminated, the singer joins other K-pop stars Jisoo of BLACKPINK, Sehun of EXO, and Cha Eunwoo of Astro.

The 27-year-old and Dior first collaborated when Kim Jones dressed BTS for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour.

As a member of BTS, the musician has also collaborated with a wide range of multinational corporations, including Samsung and McDonald’s.

The singer, dancer, and composer Jimin of 21st-century pop legend BTS has been named a Dior global ambassador, according to a statement from the French Embassy.

This unique link solidifies his friendship with the family and Kim Jones, who in 2019 created the stage costumes for his band BTS more than before.

With a timeless signature, the South Korean artist fresh encapsulates the essence and uniqueness of Dior’s modernity.

Jimin signing with a brand alone opens the door for additional members to follow suit with other labels, as have groups like BLACKPINK and NewJeans in recent years.

BTS' Jimin Signs With Dior As New 'Global Brand Ambassador'

| @j.m/Instagram

Since BTS members intend to join the South Korean military after declaring their temporary sabbatical, it is currently unknown how this relationship would function.

Jimin does not have to enlist in the military until 2025, which is important to note, given his age. Jin is the only member of the septet who has joined the military thus far.

The information was released after Jimin and Taeyang of Big Bang released their joint track, “VIBE,” just before the weekend.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Robbie Bachman Drummer for Rock Band BTO, Dead at Age 69

League Of Legends Patch 13.02 Introduces a Mini-Rework For Annie And Massive Changes For Tibbers

Netflix Won’t Have Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 In January 2023
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins