Thailand Passport Now Less Valuable Than Cambodian Passport

(CTN NEWS) – The Henley Passport Index, just issued, assesses passports based on factors like the number of nations one can visit without a visa.

Once more, a Thailand passport is far less valuable than many other countries and lags far below those of other countries with comparable GDP and demographics.

The top 10 include few surprises, except that the top three countries are Asian and the remaining seven are European. Japan and Singapore are the nations that the globe welcomes the most.

Japan Singapore South Korea Germany Spain Finland Italy Luxembourg Austria Denmark Netherlands

The list’s biggest surprise is Malaysia, which comes in at number 14 and is very similar to Thailand. Romania, Bulgaria, and Chile are three other global confidence powerhouses in the top 20.

These countries have medium-sized economies, populations, comparable purchasing power, and medium-sized shares in world commerce.

Visitors from nations like Brazil, Bulgaria, and Cyprus must be in droves in Europe, the UK, and the US. Everyone has the right to hassle-free, cost-free travel to North America, the British Isles, and the Schengen Area.

What Does That Mean For Thailand Then?

Thailand is now in position 65. Even a Chinese passport is more valuable than a Thai one. Unlike Thais, Bolivia and Papua New Guinea nationals can enter without a visa.

Namibia and Lesotho are listed right after the kingdom. There is a decent likelihood that you haven’t heard of either unless you are an avid quiz show watcher.

The situation in ASEAN is considerably more clear-cut.

2. Singapore

14. Malaysia

23. Brunei

54. Cambodia

65. Thailand

71. Indonesia

76. Philippines

87. Vietnam

92. Laos

95. Myanmar

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously stated that their goal in life is to create friends with everyone rather than enemies. Despite our best efforts, nobody wants to be our friend.

Almost all visa rules include tit-for-tat clauses. For no other reason than because it costs a comparable sum for a Thai individual to move “over there,” it is unreasonably expensive for Westerners to settle in Thailand.

Value for money considerations is less important while using a Thai passport, which is less valuable than many others.

