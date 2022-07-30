Will Smith Breaks Silence On Oscars Slapgate, Says ‘Chris I Apologize To You’

(CTN News) – The Oscars 2022 left a mark after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage as the latter poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness.

Several months after the altercation at the Dolby Theatre, the King Richards actor has apologized to Chris Rock on social media. In response to questions raised online by netizens, the 53-year-old actor apologized.

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock

In response to a question about why he did not apologize to comedian Chris Rock, Will Smith said, “I was fogged out by that point. It is all fuzzy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Chris says he is not ready to talk. When he is ready, he will reach out. I apologize to you, Chris. My behavior was unacceptable. I am here whenever you are ready to talk. I apologize to Chris’ mother.”

Further, he apologized to Chris’ mother saying, “I saw an interview [she] did, and that is something I didn’t realize. I wasn’t thinking, but how many people were hurt at that moment? I apologize to Chris’ mother.”

Will Smith also apologized to Chris’ family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. This is probably irreparable.”

I spent the last three months trying to understand what happened at that moment. I won’t try to unpack all of that now, but I can tell you that there is no part of me that thinks that was the best way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insult”, said Will Smith.

