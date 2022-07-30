‘Renaissance’ Beyoncé’s Seventh Album Releases : What you need to know ?

(CTN News) – Beyoncé’s long-awaited and highly anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, is now available for listeners worldwide to hear it as soon as possible.

This will be her first solo album in six years, following the pivotal visual album Lemonade which marked the start of her solo career.

It has already been said by many critics, including Sidney Madden and Ann Powers from NPR Music, that Renaissance represents a musical evolution for the global superstar.

Grace Jones, Tems and BEAM are just a few of the guests that are featured in Renaissance, along with a variety of credits from heavy hitters in the music industry.

Such as several appearances from The-Dream, who collaborated on the megahit “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” with producer Mike Dean, and Drake and Raphael Saadiq.

As Beyoncé wrote on her website, “This three-act project was recorded over the course of three years during the pandemic.

It was a time when I had to take time to be still and also a time when I found to be most creative,” an indication that Renaissance is the first part of the trilogy.

It was recently announced that a single will be released from the album entitled “BREAK MY SOUL,” which is an energetic track with dance-music influences, featuring Big Freedia, as well as sampling the 1990 diva house hit “Show Me Love” by Robin S.

Her website continues, “Thank you to all of the pioneers who created culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long.”.

It appears that Beyoncé is going to follow her usual routine when it comes to not disclosing too many details about the album more than a week before its release.

As soon as the project was officially announced, she took to social media to update the world on its progress, including the removal of her profile pictures from her social media pages.

People Also Read:

Shakira Is Facing An 8-Year Prison Sentence In A Case Regarding Unpaid Taxes In Spain

Will Smith Breaks Silence On Oscars Slapgate, Says ‘Chris I Apologize To You’

Norman Lear Will Be Celebrate His 100th Birthday with His Fans