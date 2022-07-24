Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Reveals Marvel’s War With Namor

(CTN News) – Marvel Studios is once again preparing to take fans back to Wakanda with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Chadwick Boseman plays King T’Challa in the upcoming sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. A sequel to Black Panther will follow Wakanda’s story without its king T’Challa, following the tragic death of its lead actor.

At Comic-Con 2022, the highly anticipated teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was revealed. During the clip, Chadwick Boseman’s character pays an emotional tribute to his beloved Wakanda king. Further, it prepares King T’Challa’s successor for the future.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Official Teaser Trailer

Fans get a sneak peek into Wakanda’s fallen kingdom through the teaser trailer as they remember the late king.

As the empire faces new fears, Queen Mother Ramonda takes over. Also in the clip, Lupita Nyong’o makes her comeback as Nakia, who mourns the loss of her lover, T’Challa. Additionally, a child is seen giving birth underwater.

Atlantis is also introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via the first appearance of Tenoch Huerta, the aquatic warrior who demonstrates his underwater prowess and army.

Related CTN News: