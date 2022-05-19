Chris Rock To Hosts Oscars in 2023 After Feud With Will Smith?

(CTN News) – The biggest takeaway from the Academy Awards 2022 was the feud between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock. He lost his cool as Chris Rock poked a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith and slapped him in the middle of the ceremony. Jada Pinkett Will Smith received a lot of backlash from fans and the industry. Eventually, the actor was banned from the Academy Awards for ten years and many of his projects were postponed. In addition to the feud, reports have begun to make the rounds that Chris Rock will be the next host of the awards.

Will Chris Rock host Oscars 2023?

The 95th Annual Academy Awards will air on ABC on March 12, 2023, according to Deadline. The president of entertainment at ABC, Craig Erwich, recently spoke with the leading daily about Oscars 2022. Despite the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation, Erwich said Oscars 2022 were “really successful.” He also said he was open to the idea of Will Smith hosting next year’s show.

He said, “My assessment of the Oscars was that it was really a successful year for the show. Obviously, there was a lot of controversies, which overshadowed a lot of the positive things about the show, but I was really happy with the program.” “Even before that very unfortunate moment, the show started off up year over year, and we came back in a big way,” Erwich added.

Further, the feud was the “biggest bounce back” of this year’s awards. In his remarks, he emphasized that the Awards showrunners tried to bring entertainment back this year with three hosts and many performances. Seeing what they were trying to accomplish, which was really bringing entertainment back to the show with three incredible hosts, clips, and incredible musical performances, it was a great way for the show to regain its place on the mantle.” “There’s always something to learn and we’ll strive for even greater success next year,” he continued.