(CTN News) – A Spanish prosecutor is seeking eight years in prison for Colombian superstar Shakira over a 14.5 million-euro tax fraud case, a prosecutor’s office document shows.

As part of the show’s settlement offer, the singer rejected an offer from the prosecutor’s office that would have closed the case earlier this week.

It is alleged that Shakira failed to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period when she claims not to have lived in Spain during that time.

Shakira , her partner, and their son, born in Spain in 2013, lived in Spain between 2012 and 2014, according to Reuters’ review of a prosecutor’s file. In May 2012, Shakira bought a house in Barcelona that became the family home with her and her partner.

Should she be found guilty, the prosecutor asked for a sentence of eight years in prison and a fine of more than 23 million euros ($23.5 million) if she were found guilty. There has not yet been a date set for the start of the trial.

