Thor Love and Thunder Box Office Collection Day 1

(CTN News) – Since the first installment of the franchise was released in 2011, Chris Hemsworth’s iconic superhero character ‘Thor’ has been winning the hearts of audiences. In Thor Love and Thunder, he returns as the God of Thunder once again.

Hemsworth’s Thor was pitted against Gorr: The God Butcher, who is depicted as the ‘most powerful’ villain in the MCU film. A screening of the movie took place on 7 July 2022. Here are the box office results for the film.

Thor Love and Thunder Day 1 box office collection

Sacnilk reports that the craze and hype surrounding Chris Hemsworth’s latest action superhero film is reflected in its box office collection as the film opened to great reviews.

Early estimates suggest that Thor Love and Thunder made around 19 Cr India net on its first day. While the English version collected around 13 Cr gross, the Hindi version is expected to collect around 7 Cr gross.

As of Thursday, July 07, 2022, Thor Love And Thunder had an overall occupancy rate of 28.28% English, 22.18% Hindi, 21.59% Tamil, 19.00% Kannada, and 25.52% Telugu.

More about Thor Love and Thunder

Thor: The Dark World is the fourth installment in the Thor universe. Chris Hemsworth plays Thor Odinson as he gathers the best team to fight the God Butcher aka Gorr.

A new supervillain was also encountered by the Asgardian god after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

As well as Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale, Thor Love and Thunder also stars Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn.

