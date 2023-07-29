Connect with us

Entertainment

The Witcher Season 3 Saved The Best For Last
Advertisement

Entertainment News

Canadian Diplomats Denied Access To Rapper Kris Wu's Appeal Trial In Beijing Following Rape Conviction

Entertainment

Understanding the Vinyl Revival: A Guide to Starting Your Record Collection

Entertainment News

Kevin Spacey Acquitted on 9 Sex Related Charges in the UK

News Entertainment

Singer and Songwriter Sinead O'Connor Dead at 56

Entertainment

baby Baji Actress Aina Asif Swimming Pool Videos and Photos Go Viral on Internet

Entertainment News

Chinese-Canadian Rapper Kris Wu Yifan Appeals Rape Conviction: Beijing Court Hearing Update

Entertainment

Invincible Season 2 Is Split Into Multiple Parts, And a New Trailer Has Been Released

Entertainment

'Barbie' Dominates The Box Office With A Staggering $70.5 Million Opening Day

News Entertainment News Asia

British Pop Band The 1975 Kicked Out of Malaysia Over Same Sex Kiss

Entertainment

Legendary New Yorker Crooner Tony Bennett's Cause of Death

Entertainment

Legendary Singer Tony Bennett, Icon Of The American Songbook, Passes Away At 96

Entertainment

Music Legend Tony Bennett Dies at Age 96 in New York

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [July 21st-23rd]

Entertainment

American Horror Story Teaser Shows Kim Kardashian In A Spooky Light

Entertainment

They Cloned Tyrone Turns Into Netflix's Biggest Surprise

Entertainment

Diablo 4 Season 1 Start Times For Today Are Listed Below

Tech Entertainment

Netflix's Crackdown on Password Sharing Leads to 5.9 Billion New Subscribers

Entertainment

Rapid IPTV: Unlocking a World of Streaming Possibilities

Entertainment

Beloved Social Media Influencer Annabelle Ham Passes Away At Age 22 After Epileptic Event

Entertainment

The Witcher Season 3 Saved The Best For Last

Published

22 seconds ago

on

The Witcher Season 3 Saved The Best For Last

(CTN News) – Having given part 1 of The Witcher season 3 even more thought and performed a considerable amount of science on the subject, I can say that it was pretty lousy.

It’s not much different from what I thought at the time. Now that the final three episodes have arrived on Netflix, I’m even more sure of it! It doesn’t magically improve season 3, and it may even highlight its shortcomings even more.

In addition to that, it has some cool sword fights and tons of wizards shooting lasers at each other.

Because there isn’t much left to do for the show, Part 2 won’t change any minds about season 3. The final three episodes merely ignite the gunpowder that has been (messily) strewn about the show’s characters and subplots.

It ends up being the biggest and most ambitious fantasy battle The Witcher has attempted so far, even if the character motivations don’t make any sense and the show has never really explained how magic works.

The devastation wrought in part 2 doesn’t really land on anything more than a superficial level since part 1 has thin characterization.

Part 2’s run time is dominated by denouement after its explosive start. The characters go on walkabouts, lick their wounds, and meet people that only book readers will understand.

Thus, the film ends in a downbeat manner that seems like it’s meant to feel like The Empire Strikes Back, but leaves viewers with a different status quo and little reason to care.

In retrospect, the decision to divide The Witcher season 3 into two uneven parts reveals a structural flaw that was present from its inception.

As a result, there is no way to discover who the master manipulator is in The Witcher season 3 and the story is contorted to meet the writers’ desire to surprise the audience.

The characters are therefore pushed along the Continent without feeling agency in order to get to the fireworks.

Adding a little Hitchcockian suspense, showing the viewers right from the start the threat (which book readers knew all along), and watching the characters get snared by a trap they didn’t see coming, might have served the season better.

For the sake of a reveal, we end up with a show that jumbles motivations, locations, and conflicts, making a second viewing worse rather than better.

As season 3 comes to a close, it’s difficult to describe what kind of show The Witcher is.

Although it’s trapped in narrative inertia, it still delivers fantasy fun in part 2 — Ciri (Freya Allan) gets her chance after spending most of the season in hiding, and part 2’s best moments revolve around what she’s up to — but the show’s creative team seems unwilling to change its approach, as episode after episode continues to cram tangles of knotty plotting into too few episodes without changing its approach.

This game is suffocating itself, and it doesn’t have to.

Thankfully, Geralt will be getting a new face with the magic of television recasting in season 4, as Henry Cavill steps down for Liam Hemsworth to replace him in the role.

There’s no doubt that The Witcher is going to benefit from this reset. This is necessary – because it is also a good chance for viewers to leave the show at this time.

SEE ALSO:

Canadian Diplomats Denied Access To Rapper Kris Wu’s Appeal Trial In Beijing Following Rape Conviction

Understanding the Vinyl Revival: A Guide to Starting Your Record Collection

Kevin Spacey Acquitted on 9 Sex Related Charges in the UK
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs