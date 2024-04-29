AFI Winner Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Girls’ Epic Post-Awards Party

(CTN News) – The 49th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award was presented to Nicole Kidman on Saturday, making her the first Australian artist to be the recipient of this award and making history.

It was a very special night for Nicole Kidman as she was accompanied by her husband, Keith Urban, and her teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret at the prestigious awards ceremony.

In speaking with PEOPLE Nicole Kidman during the event, the Bombshell actress expressed her excitement at the opportunity to have her daughters with her. Announcing, “They are here to support me, and they are extremely supportive and incredibly loving.”.

Also, she mentioned that she has a special celebration planned for the later part of that evening at their house that excites her daughters the most.

Towards the end of the show tonight, we will have an after-show wrap-up at my house.

Afterward, there is going to be a party, and they are trembling with excitement over that, so they’re wondering, ‘Oh, there’s a party afterwards? The joy of the party is what they are rejoicing over,” she told E! Online.

The actress is also revealed to have brought in her whole family as well as extended family members from Australia to celebrate Nicole Kidman achievement, which is something she is particularly proud of.

When compared to other events where you only get one extra ticket to the event, Nicole Kidman expressed her gratitude for having her family around, stating, “It’s amazing to have your family be able to come and be able to share this with you, as you do not get to do that at other events.”

When you receive an invitation to attend the Academy Awards, it is quite common for you to receive one extra ticket as well. The idea of being able to have your family come to something like this is really exciting, so it is great to be able to invite them.”

