Connect with us

Entertainment

AFI Winner Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Girls' Epic Post-Awards Party
Advertisement

Entertainment

Boy Kills World Review: Bill Skarsgård Rocks The Action Movie

Entertainment

NewJeans: Controversy Captivates The K-pop Sphere - What Could Unfold Next?

Entertainment

Sophia Bush Confirms Relationship With Ashlyn Harris, Comes Out As Queer

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's 'Statue' Reference In 'Thank You AMIEE' Decoded By Swifties

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's Diss Track On Kim Kardashian Has Caused a Major Setback

Entertainment

The Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer: Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Fight To Death

Entertainment

Watch Hareem Shah's Latest video Leak Scandal

Entertainment

Season 2 Of The Spiderwick Chronicles: Renewal Status And Potential Storylines

Entertainment

'Thank You aIMee' Is Taylor Swift's Diss Track Directed At Kim Kardashian

Entertainment

Transformers One Trailer Shows Optimus Prime And Megatron As Best Friends

Entertainment

Reneé Rapp & Kesha Update 'Tik Tok' Diddy Lyric In Surprise Coachella Duet

Entertainment

Doja Cat Brings Dinosaur Skeletons And Yetis To Coachella 2024

Entertainment

Gwen Stefani And Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Each Other At Coachella

Entertainment

Grimes Faces 'Difficulties' During His Coachella Performance Of 50 Minutes

Entertainment

'Golden Bachelor' Stars Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist's Divorce Could Hurt Their Pay

Entertainment

Trailer For Joker Sequel Features THIS British Icon

Entertainment

'J. Cole Regrets His Dissing Of Kendrick Lamar

Entertainment

What's Up With Elizabeth Hurley's Absence In 'Austin Powers 3'

Entertainment

Anna Paquin Uses A Cane After 'Difficult' 2 Years With Mobility Issues: 'It Hasn't Been Easy'

Entertainment

AFI Winner Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Girls’ Epic Post-Awards Party

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman was honoured with American Film Institute (AFI) Life Achievement Award

(CTN News) – The 49th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award was presented to Nicole Kidman on Saturday, making her the first Australian artist to be the recipient of this award and making history.

It was a very special night for Nicole Kidman as she was accompanied by her husband, Keith Urban, and her teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret at the prestigious awards ceremony.

In speaking with PEOPLE Nicole Kidman during the event, the Bombshell actress expressed her excitement at the opportunity to have her daughters with her. Announcing, “They are here to support me, and they are extremely supportive and incredibly loving.”.

Also, she mentioned that she has a special celebration planned for the later part of that evening at their house that excites her daughters the most.

Towards the end of the show tonight, we will have an after-show wrap-up at my house.

Afterward, there is going to be a party, and they are trembling with excitement over that, so they’re wondering, ‘Oh, there’s a party afterwards? The joy of the party is what they are rejoicing over,” she told E! Online.

The actress is also revealed to have brought in her whole family as well as extended family members from Australia to celebrate Nicole Kidman achievement, which is something she is particularly proud of.

When compared to other events where you only get one extra ticket to the event, Nicole Kidman expressed her gratitude for having her family around, stating, “It’s amazing to have your family be able to come and be able to share this with you, as you do not get to do that at other events.”

When you receive an invitation to attend the Academy Awards, it is quite common for you to receive one extra ticket as well. The idea of being able to have your family come to something like this is really exciting, so it is great to be able to invite them.”

SEE ALSO:

Boy Kills World Review: Bill Skarsgård Rocks The Action Movie

NewJeans: Controversy Captivates The K-pop Sphere – What Could Unfold Next?

Sophia Bush Confirms Relationship With Ashlyn Harris, Comes Out As Queer
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies