Cardi B Throws Microphone at Woman Who Threw a Drink at Her During Concert
18 seconds ago

(CTN News) – Cardi B got hit with a drink while performing Saturday at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas, the latest incident in an ongoing trend of performers getting pelted with drinks.

During a “Bodak Yellow” performance at Drai’s Beachclub, she got tossed a cup filled with liquid. After being stunned, Cardi B threw her mic at the woman.

Cardi B yelled from the stage as security swarmed in. The mic was returned to her, and she resumed her show.

We don’t know what happened to the cup thrower.

During her performance at Drai’s nightclub on Friday, Cardi B threw a microphone at the DJ after she kept getting cut off.

Cardi B is the latest performer to get thrown something on stage. The thrown object trend has happened occasionally throughout pop music’s history, but lately, fans throw things to get a clickable moment.

Artists like Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, Drake, Pink, Kid Cudi, Steve Lacy, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max have been targeted. Adele said she would fight anyone who threw anything at her on stage.

Rexha got the most serious injury when a thrown phone hit her near her eye, causing her to collapse. The 27-year-old was arrested.

An object was thrown at Ballerini’s show in Idaho, so she addressed the crowd.

“Can we talk about what happened? ” She asked. “All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever feel unsafe, please let someone know. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, don’t hesitate to flag it. … Don’t throw things, you know?”

Adele has the strongest reaction. She told her audience this week, “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment? People are just throwing s— onstage. Have you seen them? I f— dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f— kill you.
