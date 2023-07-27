Canadian Diplomats Denied Access To Rapper Kris Wu’s Appeal Trial In Beijing Following Rape Conviction

(CTN NEWS) – Intriguingly, the saga unfurled as Canadian diplomats found themselves bereft of access to the genesis of Canadian pop sensation Kris Wu’s appeal trial in Beijing.

According to the Canadian government’s pronouncement, this state of affairs transpired in the wake of his sentencing in 2022 to an extended period of confinement, spanning over a decade, owing to a litany of crimes, prominently including the heinous act of rape.

Unfolding behind closed doors, the appeal trial had been intimated to the Canadian embassy in Beijing beforehand.

Such confidentiality was deemed necessary to safeguard the privacy of the aggrieved victims, as per the account provided by state-run Xinhua during the trial’s commencement on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of Global Affairs Canada, the entity responsible for managing the nation’s diplomatic and consular relations, Jeremie Berube, a spokesperson, revealed, “Consular officials in Beijing were duly apprised of the impending hearing and extended their request to attend.

However, the benevolent overture was met with denial by the Chinese authorities.”

Notably, consular officials have been actively embroiled in Wu’s case, ardently providing indispensable consular aid to the beleaguered star and his kith and kin. This revelation was unveiled by Berube in a statement tendered to Reuters on the preceding Thursday.

Kris Wu Yifan Receives 13-Year Prison Sentence for Rape and “Group Lewdness”

In November of the previous year, Wu received a 13-year prison sentence for charges of rape and “group lewdness.” After completing his sentence, he will be deported from the country.

Once considered one of China’s most influential young celebrities, the 32-year-old artist was detained in July 2021 after a teenage beauty influencer accused him of rape, leading to other victims coming forward.

The verdict by the Chaoyang District People’s Court in Beijing determined that Wu had compelled three intoxicated women to engage in sexual activities with him in late 2020.

Additionally, he was found guilty of arranging “lewd activities” involving two women at his residence back in 2018. As a result, Wu received an 11½-year prison term for the rape charge and another year and 10 months for the “group lewdness” offense.

Kris Wu Yifan’s Journey from K-pop Star to Chinese Entertainment Icon, Marred by Legal Troubles

Born in Guangzhou and relocating to Canada at the age of 10, Wu initially gained fame as a member of the popular K-pop boy band EXO.

However, he later ventured into the Chinese entertainment market as a solo performer, carving a prominent place for himself. Beyond music, Wu delved into modeling for numerous well-known brands, becoming a prominent face in the fashion industry.

Moreover, he participated as a judge on various television shows, most notably “The Rap of China.”

Despite his success and popularity, Wu’s legal troubles and subsequent conviction have significantly impacted his once thriving career and public image.

The combination of his rape conviction and the substantial tax evasion fine marks a stark turn of events for the 32-year-old artist, whose life and career have taken a dramatic and tumultuous turn.

