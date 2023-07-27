Kevin Spacey Acquitted on 9 Sexual Charges in the UK

In his sexual assault case, Kevin Spacey’s fate was decided by a London jury. On July 26, the former star of House of Cards was acquitted of nine charges, including seven counts of sexual assault, one count of coercing someone into having intercourse without their consent, and one count of coercing someone into having penetrative sex.

The claims against Spacey, to which he had entered a not-guilty plea, pertained to four males in the United Kingdom and spanned from 2004 to 2013. The Baby Driver actor was the Old Vic Theatre in London’s artistic director at the time.

According to Variety, Spacey was initially accused of 12 counts of sexual misconduct, but the number of accusations was lowered last week because of a legal issue with the case.

Spacey spoke to the media outside the courtroom following the decision.

In a video acquired by NBC News, he stated, “I imagine that many of you can understand that there’s a lot for me to process after what just happened today.” “I would like to say that I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to carefully consider all of the facts and the evidence before coming to their decision, and I am humbled by the outcome today,” the defendant said.

The prosecutor during the trial, Christine Agnew, referred to the American Beauty actor as a “sexual bully,” accusing him of aggressively grabbing men by the crotch and “making others feel powerless and uncomfortable,” according to the publication.

When he took the stand in mid-July, Spacey refuted the accusations, saying, in part, “If I am interested in somebody, the first thing I want them to do is feel comfortable.”

The Heartburn actor has already encountered legal issues. In response to charges of sexual assault and misbehavior against the actor, Netflix ended its relationship with him in 2017.

In his sexual assault case, Kevin Spacey’s fate was decided by a London jury.

The Oscar winner was charged with felony indecent assault and battery in Massachusetts the following year, to which he entered a not-guilty plea. According to court records that E! News obtained, the accusation was later dismissed due to the “unavailability of the complaining witness.”

Anthony Rapp, who plays Anthony Rapp in Star Trek: Discovery, filed a $40 million lawsuit against Spacey, accusing him of sexually assaulting him in 1986 when the Rent star was 14 years old. In addition to criminal charges, Spacey was also the target of this lawsuit. In October 2022, a New York jury rejected Spacey’s liability for battery.

SOURCE – (Enews)