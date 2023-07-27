Connect with us

Entertainment News

Kevin Spacey Acquitted on 9 Sexual Charges in the UK
Advertisement

News Entertainment

Singer and Songwriter Sinead O'Connor Dead at 56

Entertainment

baby Baji Actress Aina Asif Swimming Pool Videos and Photos Go Viral on Internet

Entertainment News

Chinese-Canadian Rapper Kris Wu Yifan Appeals Rape Conviction: Beijing Court Hearing Update

Entertainment

Invincible Season 2 Is Split Into Multiple Parts, And a New Trailer Has Been Released

Entertainment

'Barbie' Dominates The Box Office With A Staggering $70.5 Million Opening Day

News Entertainment News Asia

British Pop Band The 1975 Kicked Out of Malaysia Over Same Sex Kiss

Entertainment

Legendary New Yorker Crooner Tony Bennett's Cause of Death

Entertainment

Legendary Singer Tony Bennett, Icon Of The American Songbook, Passes Away At 96

Entertainment

Music Legend Tony Bennett Dies at Age 96 in New York

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [July 21st-23rd]

Entertainment

American Horror Story Teaser Shows Kim Kardashian In A Spooky Light

Entertainment

They Cloned Tyrone Turns Into Netflix's Biggest Surprise

Entertainment

Diablo 4 Season 1 Start Times For Today Are Listed Below

Tech Entertainment

Netflix's Crackdown on Password Sharing Leads to 5.9 Billion New Subscribers

Entertainment

Rapid IPTV: Unlocking a World of Streaming Possibilities

Entertainment

Beloved Social Media Influencer Annabelle Ham Passes Away At Age 22 After Epileptic Event

Entertainment News

Las Vegas Police Serve Search Warrant In Tupac Shakur Murder Case, Reigniting Interest

Entertainment

'The Golden Bachelor': ABC's Senior Citizen Star Reveals His Grandpa Age 71 (Photos)

Entertainment

Indian Spider-Man "Pavitr Prabhakar" Charming Fans Worldwide

Entertainment

Kevin Spacey Acquitted on 9 Sexual Charges in the UK

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Kevin Spacey'

In his sexual assault case, Kevin Spacey’s fate was decided by a London jury. On July 26, the former star of House of Cards was acquitted of nine charges, including seven counts of sexual assault, one count of coercing someone into having intercourse without their consent, and one count of coercing someone into having penetrative sex.

The claims against Spacey, to which he had entered a not-guilty plea, pertained to four males in the United Kingdom and spanned from 2004 to 2013. The Baby Driver actor was the Old Vic Theatre in London’s artistic director at the time.

According to Variety, Spacey was initially accused of 12 counts of sexual misconduct, but the number of accusations was lowered last week because of a legal issue with the case.

spacey

Spacey spoke to the media outside the courtroom following the decision.

In a video acquired by NBC News, he stated, “I imagine that many of you can understand that there’s a lot for me to process after what just happened today.” “I would like to say that I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to carefully consider all of the facts and the evidence before coming to their decision, and I am humbled by the outcome today,” the defendant said.

The prosecutor during the trial, Christine Agnew, referred to the American Beauty actor as a “sexual bully,” accusing him of aggressively grabbing men by the crotch and “making others feel powerless and uncomfortable,” according to the publication.

When he took the stand in mid-July, Spacey refuted the accusations, saying, in part, “If I am interested in somebody, the first thing I want them to do is feel comfortable.”

The Heartburn actor has already encountered legal issues. In response to charges of sexual assault and misbehavior against the actor, Netflix ended its relationship with him in 2017.

spacey

In his sexual assault case, Kevin Spacey’s fate was decided by a London jury.

The Oscar winner was charged with felony indecent assault and battery in Massachusetts the following year, to which he entered a not-guilty plea. According to court records that E! News obtained, the accusation was later dismissed due to the “unavailability of the complaining witness.”

Anthony Rapp, who plays Anthony Rapp in Star Trek: Discovery, filed a $40 million lawsuit against Spacey, accusing him of sexually assaulting him in 1986 when the Rent star was 14 years old. In addition to criminal charges, Spacey was also the target of this lawsuit. In October 2022, a New York jury rejected Spacey’s liability for battery.

SOURCE – (Enews)
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs