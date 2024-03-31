Connect with us

Netflix Unveils Exciting TV Shows and Movies For April 2024
Netflix Unveils Exciting TV Shows and Movies For April 2024

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

4 days ago

on

Netflix Unveils Exciting TV Shows and Movies For April 2024

Netflix has many new movies, shows, and series coming up in April 2024.

You’ll find everything you’re looking for on Netflix, from exciting action to comedies to interesting stories.

The list also includes new episodes of your favorite shows, funny stand-up comedy specials, and great movies.

Here’s a quick look at what’s coming on Netflix:

TV Shows coming on Netflix:

  1. Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver
  2. Don’t Hate the Player
  3. The Circle Season 6
  4. Ripley
  5. Don’t Hate the Player
  6. Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer
  7. I Woke Up A Vampire Season 2
  8. Parasyte: The Grey
  9. Spirit Rangers Season 3
  10. Meekah Season 2

Movies coming to Netflix:

  1. The Matrix Trilogy
  2. Baby Driver
  3. Split
  4. Battleship
  5. Mortal Engines
  6. Happy Gilmore
  7. Inside Man: Most Wanted
  8. It’s Kind of a Funny Story
  9. How to Be Single
  10. The Land Before Time

The 5 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now in 2024!

As of 2024, Netflix continues to be a treasure trove of cinematic gems, offering various movies that cater to various tastes and preferences. Here’s a curated list of the 5 best movies on Netflix, spanning different genres and styles:

524898 3424480 updates 1

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been available on Netflix for over a month, but it has managed to reclaim its position as one of the service’s most popular films. Perhaps even more astonishing is that the critically acclaimed but commercially unsuccessful independent drama The Nest has risen to the number four spot on Netflix’s list.

The superb performances of Jude Law and Carrie Coon, who star in The Nest, are responsible for that outcome. Also, this week on Netflix, The Legend of Tarzan has made quite a stir, demonstrating that legendary pulp characters still have a chance at success. On the other hand, The Equaliser 3 and The Society of the Snow show that they are highly popular among Netflix members and are hovering around the top ten.

To start the year off right, that lineup is still solid. Can you handle all the fresh content on Netflix? Rest assured, we have you covered with our weekly report on the top films now available on Netflix. To ensure you have access to the most up-to-date options, we refresh this list weekly on Tuesday. Read More…
