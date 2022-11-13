Netflix: Netflix: This Weekend’s Best TV Shows & Movies

(CTN NEWS) – This weekend, Netflix will launch a new season of one of its most well-liked drama TV shows, as well as a holiday film, a fantasy series returning, and a documentary on a hazardous nurse.

The action film Oblivion, the drama Still Alice, the sports drama Moneyball, the romantic comedy Notting Hill, The Bodyguard, the drama thriller TV series Inside Man, the comedy series Blockbuster.

The mystery film Enola Holmes 2, and part 1 of Manifest’s fourth and final season, were among the licenced content additions to Netflix over the past weekend.

This weekend, the streaming behemoth will debut volume 2 of Minions & More, Angels & Demons, The Railway Man, the historical biopic, Dinner At My Place, the African rom-com, Goosebumps.

And the mystery drama Where the Crawdads Sing. Regarding original material.

Netflix customers may watch The Crown’s fifth season, a Lindsay Lohan-starring holiday film, Warrior Nun’s second season, and a documentary on The Good Nurse’s real-life story.

This weekend, Netflix Releases Top Movies & Television Shows.

The Crown – season 5

The 5th season of The Crown has begun, focusing on some of the tragic and divisive portions of the Royal Family’s history.

As she reaches the 40th anniversary of her coronation, Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) considers a reign that has included nine prime ministers, the introduction of mass television, and the decline of the British Empire.

Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) decides to take control of her own narrative by breaking with family tradition and publishing a book that undermines public support for Prince Charles (Dominic West) and exposes the flaws in the House of Windsor as rumours fly and media scrutiny mounts.

Diana is under pressure from Prince Charles (Dominic West) to get his mother to approve of their divorce from Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).

As Mohamed Al Fayed (Salim Daw) enters the scene, tensions intensify as he attempts to secure a seat at the royal table for himself and his son Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) out of a desire for acceptance of the highest order and self-made money and power.

Falling for Christmas

Falling for Christmas, directed by Janeen Damian in her feature film debut, serves as the opening entry in Netflix’s lineup of holiday programming.

It centres on Sierra Belmont (Lindsay Lohan), a pampered, recently engaged hotel heiress who experiences total amnesia following a skiing accident.

In the days preceding Christmas, Sierra is then placed in the custody of Jake (Chord Overstreet), a blue-collar lodge owner, and his impressionable daughter.

George Young, Jack Wagner, and Olivia Perez are among the other cast members in Falling for Christmas.

Warrior Nun – season 2

The second season of the fantasy drama Warrior Nun has begun.

The second season of Warrior Nun centres on Ava (Alba Baptista) and the Sister-Warriors of the Order of the Cruciform Sword as they struggle to stop the angel Adriel (William Miller) from making his faith the preeminent one on the aircraft.

Capturing the Killer Nurse

The most recent documentary to be added to Netflix’s library is Capturing the Killer Nurse.

This documentary explores the real-life inspiration for the Netflix original film The Good Nurse, which centres on seasoned nurse Charlie Cullen.

Charlie Cullen worked at Somerset Medical Center in New Jersey and was well-liked and trusted by his coworkers, but he was also a prolific serial killer.

Using recordings from Cullen and interviews with people who were there, such as colleague nurse Amy Loughren, the cops who solved the case.

The Good Nurse author Charles Graeber, and relatives of the victims, Capturing the Killer Nurse unveils the sinister story behind Cullen’s covert murder spree.

