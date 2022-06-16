Kevin Spacey Gets Bail After Being Charged With Sexual Assault

(CTN News) – Kevin Spacey recently appeared in a UK court after being charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men. In London’s Westminster Magistrates Court, the actor was expected to confirm his identity and affirm that he understood the charges read to him.

According to Kevin’s lawyer, the actor must return to the United States between court dates, so the judge set July 14 as the date for the next hearing, in addition to granting him unconditional bail.

CNN reports that Kevin Spacey’s legal team told the court that he “strenuously denies” all criminal allegations against him.

Three of the four charges against the House of Cards actor are against men. Two of the four incidents occurred in March 2005, one in August 2008, and one in April 2013.

In 2008, the actor was also charged with “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent”, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.