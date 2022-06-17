Netflix Plans Squid Game Reality TV Show With $4.56M Cash Prize

(CTN News) – Netflix approved the Squid Game reality show after the blockbuster success of the famous series.

Streaming giant Twitch invited 456 participants around the world to participate in the games for a whopping $4.56 million.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series.

As our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end, fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable experience.”

English-speaking contestants more than 21 years old are invited to compete on the show.

On Sunday, director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk announced that season 2 of Squid Game has been approved. He said: “It took 12 years to bring Squid Game to life last year. Squid Game became Netflix’s most popular series in just 12 days.”

Related CTN News: