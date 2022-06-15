Jason Momoa & Eiza Gonzalez Break Up After Months Together

(CTN News) – Eiza González and Jason Momoa’s short, whirlwind romance is over, according to sources quoted by People magazine.

Jason Momoa, 42, and Eiza González, 32, are reportedly parting ways just a month after it was revealed they had been dating for some months after meeting at work.

Apparently, the Aquaman star and Ambulance actress decided to call it quits after realizing that “they are just very different people”.

Jason Momoa & Eiza Gonzalez Were Happy with Eath Other, Source Says

According to another source close to Jason Momoa and González, the couple is hoping they will be able to work it out.

“They are very much in love having dated quietly for a long time before it became public… They are in different stages of their lives,” a second insider said.

In May, People magazine reported that another source had confirmed that the two were ‘exclusive’ and had been dating since February.

At the moment, it’s not a very serious situation, and both are waiting to see how it plays out. “They make time for each other when they can, despite their busy schedules,” said the second source.

“She is more of a long-term relationship person instead of a casual dater… As for Momoa, he is a really good guy, very generous and happy all of the time; he is all about love.”

He’s not ignoring it, but with his children, he’s not going to rush into anything too soon. Lisa still holds a lot of respect for him as far as she is concerned,” the insider stated.

Lisa Bonet and Momoa Bonet announced their separation in January, five years after they married. They have two children, 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf.