The film Lightyear Starring Chris Evans Has Been Banned In 14 Countries

(CTN News) – Sources say Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) has been unable to obtain permission to show its new Pixar film “Lightyear” in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian countries, and the film is unlikely to open in China, the world’s largest market.

Producers of “Lightyear” told Reuters that Chinese authorities had requested cuts to the movie, which Disney refused to make. They assumed the movie would not open in China either. An animated film depicts a couple sharing a kiss, which prompted the United Arab Emirates to ban the film.

According to the United Arab Emirates, the couple’s relationship violated the country’s media content standards. Homosexuality is illegal in many Middle Eastern countries.

Several other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Lebanon, did not respond to requests for comment on why they would not permit the film to be exhibited.

Pixar’s “Lightyear” is the prequel to the acclaimed Toy Story movie series. Chris Evans portrays the legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear in the film.

