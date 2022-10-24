Connect with us

'House of the Dragon Season 2': What You Need to Know?

'House of the Dragon Season 2': What You Need to Know?

(CTN News) – When House of the Dragon season 1 ends, fans often ask when House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere, just like they do with Game of Thrones.

Fortunately, HBO has been a little more forthcoming regarding House of the Dragon season 2 plans; beginning with that, there will undoubtedly be one.

You don’t know anything, Jon Snow, yet this is not nearly that. Here is the most recent House of the Dragon season 2 updates, release information, and story summaries.

You may anticipate updates, cast changes, and bragging about the dragons. And maybe a few words of hype from George R.R. Martin (but if you’re hoping for Winds of Winter updates, godspeed).

WHEN WILL HBO PREMIERE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 2?

After its debut episode, House of the Dragon’s second season was already approved.

The premiere’s twenty million viewers across all platforms were sufficient evidence that Game of Thrones mania hadn’t subsided after the main series’ 2019 end.

The gap between House of the Dragon seasons 1 and 2 might be significant since HBO is known for releasing the first seasons of big programmes before going dark for a full two years – witness Westworld.

According to a recent article in the Spanish daily Hoy, shooting for the next season will begin around April 2023, and the production will return to Cáceres, which serves as the stand-in for King’s Landing.

One may estimate that House of the Dragon season 2 will debut in 2024 based on how long it takes to produce a season’s worth of dragon conflict.

Must Read: iBomma – Watch & Free Download House Of The Dragon On iBomma.net

WHO RETURNS TO THE CAST OF HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 2?

HBO has not yet revealed the cast for season 2, but George R.R. Martin’s source material hints that later seasons won’t have the same temporal jumps as season 1 did.

Therefore, anticipate the return of Matt Smith as Daemon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Rhaenys, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II, and Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen.

One of the upcoming characters, Daeron Targaryen, the fourth child of Viserys and Alicent, has already been confirmed by Martin.

According to Martin’s blog post from early October, “we simply did not have the time to work him in this season.” Daeron was reportedly down in Oldtown for the entirety of season 1.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 2?

Martin’s Fire & Blood readers already know where things are headed, but let’s just say there will be a lot of green, black, and dragon conflict.

In terms of details, House of the Dragon season 2’s concluding episodes imply that the action will return to Westeros and spread beyond the boundaries of King’s Landing.

