iOS 18 Release Date: What to Expect and When to Expect It

iOS 18 Release Date: We’re nearing the eagerly anticipated reveal of iOS 18 at WWDC 2024 on June 10. Whether you’re eager to dive into the developer beta as soon as it drops or prefer to wait for the public beta or official launch, here’s what to expect in terms of timing for the iOS 18 release.

Apple traditionally unveils its major iOS updates during the WWDC keynote and typically rolls out the initial developer beta shortly thereafter.

Following that, the first public beta typically becomes available about a month later, with the official public release usually timed around the fall iPhone event.

The forthcoming iOS 18 update is anticipated to bring significant AI enhancements, including on-device processing, a revamped Siri, intelligent integration with Messages, Apple Music, iWork, and more.

Additionally, expect to see RCS support, fresh customization options for the Home Screen, and the long-awaited arrival of the Calculator app on iPad (and Mac).

iOS 18 Release Date: When Can We Expect iOS 18 to Launch?

iOS 18 Developer Beta: Expected to be released on June 10 during WWDC.

Expected to be released on June 10 during WWDC. iOS 18 Public Beta: Anticipated to be available between late June and mid-July.

Anticipated to be available between late June and mid-July. iOS 18 Public Release: Expected to arrive in mid to late September.

iOS 18 Release Date: Developer Beta

Apple has a tradition of unveiling the first developer beta of each major iOS update on the same day as the annual WWDC keynote.

With WWDC commencing with the keynote on June 10, anticipate the release of the first iOS 18 developer beta shortly thereafter, unless Apple decides to shake up its schedule.

Here’s a look at the release dates for the past five years of developer betas:

iOS 17 Developer Beta 1: June 5

June 5 iOS 16 Developer Beta 1: June 6

June 6 iOS 15 Developer Beta 1: June 7

June 7 iOS 14 Developer Beta 1: June 22 (delayed due to the pandemic)

June 22 (delayed due to the pandemic) iOS 13 Developer Beta 1: June 3

iOS 18 Release Date: Public Beta

The first iOS public beta typically arrives four to five weeks after the launch of the first developer beta in June. Historically, this has fallen between late June and early July.

Here’s a glance at the release dates for the past few years:

iOS 17 Public Beta 1: July 12, 2023 (after the June 5 developer beta release)

July 12, 2023 (after the June 5 developer beta release) iOS 16 Public Beta 1: July 11, 2022 (after the June 6 developer beta release)

July 11, 2022 (after the June 6 developer beta release) iOS 15 Public Beta 1: June 30, 2021 (after the June 7 developer beta release)

June 30, 2021 (after the June 7 developer beta release) iOS 14 Public Beta 1: July 9, 2020 (after the June 22 developer beta release)

July 9, 2020 (after the June 22 developer beta release) iOS 13 Public Beta 1: June 24, 2019 (after the June 3 developer beta release)

iOS 18 Release Date: Official Public Release

It’s probable that iOS 18 will launch in mid to late September unless Apple introduces a surprise twist.

If Apple hosts its iPhone 16 event between September 9-17, we might expect iOS 18 to officially launch between September 16-23.

Here’s a glimpse at the release dates for the past four years of iOS updates:

iOS 17: September 18, 2023 (after the September 12 event)

September 18, 2023 (after the September 12 event) iOS 16: September 16, 2022 (after the September 7 event)

September 16, 2022 (after the September 7 event) iOS 15: September 20, 2021 (after the September 14 event)

September 20, 2021 (after the September 14 event) iOS 14: September 16, 2020 (after the September 15 event)

September 16, 2020 (after the September 15 event) iOS 13: September 19, 2019 (after the September 10 event)

In conclusion, the much-awaited iOS 18 is set to be unveiled at WWDC 2024 on June 10.

Apple typically reveals its major iOS updates during the WWDC keynote and promptly follows up with the release of the initial developer beta.

Subsequently, the first public beta usually arrives about a month later, with the official public release typically timed around the fall iPhone event.

Anticipated features of iOS 18 include significant AI enhancements, RCS support, revamped Siri, smart integration with various Apple services, and new customization options.

Based on past trends, the iOS 18 developer beta is expected to drop shortly after the WWDC keynote, with the public beta likely to follow in late June to mid-July.

The official public release of iOS 18 is projected to occur in mid to late September, coinciding with the timing of previous iOS launches.

Whether you're a developer eager to explore the new features or a user waiting for a stable release, the journey towards iOS 18 promises exciting enhancements and advancements.

