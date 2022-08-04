Connect with us

Lightyear (2022) - Watch It 'Free' Now On Disney+
Lightyear (2022) - Watch It 'Free' Now On Disney+

(CTN News) – Buzz Lightyear appeared in the original Toy Story nearly 27 years ago, and now he has his own feature-length film called Lightyear.

However, it’s not about the action figure. Instead, it tells the story that inspired one of Andy’s favorite toys.

Here’s how to watch Lightyear online right now, including whether it’s on Disney+, plus everything else you need to know.

Lightyear (2022): When did it release in cinemas?

On 8 June 2022, Lightyear premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. In the US and UK, it was released on Friday, 17 June 2022.

Lightyear (2022): Why was it banned?

Due to an inclusion of a same-sex relationship between a space ranger named Alisha (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and her partner, the spinoff was banned from United Arab Emirates cinemas.

Lightyear (2022): Can you stream it on Disney+?

Yes, of course. IMAX Enhanced is now available with a Disney+ subscription. On 3 August 2022, the film premiered on the streaming platform. US subscriptions begin at $7.99 per month and UK subscriptions begin at £7.99 per month.

Lightyear (2022): Can you watch it on Amazon?

Yes, of course. Amazon Prime Video offers Lightyear in UHD streaming. In the US, it is available for $19.99.

Lightyear (2022): Can you buy the DVD?

Unfortunately, no. There is no Blu-ray or DVD version of Lightyear available for purchase at this time.

Lightyear (2022): Are there any trailers?

Yes, of course. On this page, you can watch the latest trailer for Lightyear On Youtube. Below you will find an older version.

