James Gunn And Peter Safran Will Lead DC Studios For Warner Bros. Discretion
2 hours ago

(CTN News) – James Gunn and Safran have been named co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a newly created production company overseeing DC properties for Warner Bros. The discovery.

“We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since childhood,” said James Gunn and Safran.

In collaboration with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world, we hope to create a multilayered universe that still allows for individual expression.

The wonder of human possibility represented by Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to their characters.

As we tell some of the biggest, most epic, and grandest stories ever told, we look forward to invigorating the theatrical experience around the world.

Mike, Pam, Casey, Channing, and the entire Warner Bros. team are especially excited about this.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a result of David Zaslav’s bold vision for the future of the franchise, which we share. We are looking forward to bringing you all into the story of the DCU.”

At DC Studios, James Gunn and Safran will oversee film, television, and animation. Their newly-assigned roles will begin on Nov. 1. Warner Bros. will be their supervisor.

President and CEO of Discovery David Zaslav will work closely with Warner Bros. Entertainment. They will also continue to work on other projects outside of DC.

DC’s characters are among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic in the world, so I’m thrilled James Gunn and Peter will join our world-class team and oversee the artistic direction of the storied DC Universe,” said Warner Bros.

After Walter Hamada announced that he would be stepping down as the head of DC Films, the hunt for someone to oversee the DC Universe began. Before now, no concrete names had been floated for the position.

Gunn has directed films for both Marvel and DC, so he is no stranger to comic book movies. Currently, he is working on the third Guardians of the Galaxy film for Marvel, while the trailer for the holiday special coming to Disney+ was just released.

Besides writing and directing “The Suicide Squad” for DC, Gunn created the HBO Max spinoff series “Peacemaker.”

James Gunn produced “Aquaman”, “Shazam”, “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker” with Gunn, among others. WB recently renewed its production deal with Safran.

